Kellanova unveils two new Cheez-It ‘extra crunchy’ crackers: Variations, Price, Availability, and More

Kellanova has expanded its snack portfolio once again as the brand introduced new Cheez-It Extra Crunchy crackers this week. Aimed at fans who love both the delicious flavors and the sensorial ASMR of the crunches, the new snack range comes in Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar and Snap'd® Extra Crunchy Sharp White Cheddar varieties.

Hitting stores starting this month, the new extra crunchy crackers can be availed all across the United States. Similar to their counterparts, the Extra Crunchy Crackers range is expected to be available at a starting price of $3.78. Fans can find the two new snacks at all major retailers carrying Cheeze-It, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam's Club, BJ's, H-E-B, and Instacart.

The new extra crunchy snacks come in Sharp White Cheddar and Bold Cheddar varieties (Image via Kellanova)

Formerly known as the Kellogg Company, Kellanova announced the launch of the new Extra Crunchy snacks through a press release this Monday, January 8, with Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director, quoting:

"Our fans trust us to deliver a classically crunchy taste with all of our crackers, but we wanted to turn up the volume with Cheez-It Extra Crunchy. With a generous sprinkle of seasoning and a multisensory crunch, these two new products will deliver on fan demand for an even louder, flavorful way to snack on their favorite crackers."

Kellanova's Cheez-It Extra Crunchy crackers are hitting stores this month

With over 60% of snackers across the country preferring their snacks to be extra crunchy (Kellanova's 2021 consumer survey), Kellanova couldn't help but deliver just that as it introduced the new Cheez-It Extra Crunchy crackers. Loaded with the goodness of 100% real cheese, the baked snacks offer an intensely satisfying flavor profile along with the perfect crunchy texture that fans love.

Aimed at amping and enhancing the snacking experience for snackers and cheese-lovers alike, the new extra crunchy crackers are hitting stores nationwide this month. Turning up the volume on the crunchiness, the new snacks can be a perfect partner for binge sessions or for times when the tastebuds feel lonely.

Cheeze-It Extra Crunchy snacks are made with real cheese (Image via Kellanova)

Expected to be priced at $3.78, the new range of extra crunchy crackers includes:

Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar - Made with 100% real cheese, it offers the classic snack that fans love with an extra twist on intense crunch. The insanely delicious snack comes seasoned with bold cheddar perfection for an extra kick of flavor. Cheez-It Snap'd® Extra Crunchy Sharp White Cheddar - Built over the crispy-thin profile of Cheez-It Snap'd, it offers an explosion of Sharp White Cheddar flavors for an enhanced crunchy snacking experience.

It is not confirmed if the new extra crunchy crackers are available in markets outside of the United States. While the new crackers may have already started making their way to major retail locations in the U.S., nationwide availability is expected in the coming days.