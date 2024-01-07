Sweethearts Candies introduces Situationship Boxes for Valentine's Day: Launch date, price, availability, and more

Sweethearts Candies, the Spangler-owned brand, is set to introduce new Situationship Candy Boxes. A perfect gift for individuals in blurry and confusing 'situationships,' these boxes come with heart-shaped conversation candies that feature blurry or misprinted messages, confessions, and a mix of several other feelings.

Set to launch this Monday, January 8, the Situationship Candy Boxes will be available nationwide. Exclusively sold through the brand's website - SweetheartsCandies.com - the upcoming release can be purchased starting as early as 9 am ET. Expected to be priced at over $1, the Valentine's special will only be available for a limited time or until supplies last.

The Situationship Candy Boxes are expected to be priced at over $1 each (Image via Spangler)

The Spangler-owned brand announced the launch of the Situationship Candy Boxes through a press release on January 3, with Evan Brock, the Vice President of Marketing for Spangler, quoting:

"Singles are taking 'situationships' to the next level this year, and Sweethearts is here for them. The printing on Sweethearts isn't always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture."

Sweethearts Candies' Situationship Candy Boxes will be available starting January 8

Over the past few years, the term 'situationship' seems to have gone viral. While it may not be considered an official relationship status by most people, it is often described as an undefined, romantic yet noncommittal entanglement between people who are yet to establish the nature of their relationship. Situationships are becoming very common among people who do not wish to label their relationships.

A press release by Spangler Candy Company stated:

"From a relationship with "that one person you meet up with whenever they happen to be in town" to "your go-to 'plus one' for couple-y events," situationships have no labels, exclusivity or boundaries."

Taking inspiration from this term, the popular candy brand, Sweethearts Candies, has introduced a new Situationship Candy Box. Packed with the brand's iconic conversation heart candies, the limited-edition candy box aims to recognize the passion, love, confusion, and all the other feelings that people go through while in situationships.

The candies in the 0.9 oz box feature messages and confessions that are blurred out or misprinted, as homage to the perfect and imperfect sides of the dating trends.

The Situationship Candy Boxes will be available for purchase starting January 8 (Image via Spangler)

Expected to be priced at over $1, the Situationship Candy boxes can be the perfect gift for singles who wish to confess their feeling to someone or for those who wish to celebrate their situationship on Valentine's Day. Exclusively available on the brand's website - SweetheartsCandies.com - the candy boxes can be ordered starting at 9 am ET on January 8, 2024.

However, individuals are advised to place their orders as soon as possible as the limited edition candy boxes will only be available till supplies last.