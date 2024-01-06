Chick-fil-A brings back Mango Passion Sunjoy: Other additions, availability, and all you need to know

Chick-fil-A is ready to welcome sunshine to its stores as the chain has announced the return of the Mango Passion Sunjoy. The tropical drink, which is a crowd-pleaser during the hot summer days, seems to be hitting stores a bit early this year round as the demand for iced-beverages continues to grow across the United States.

Taking inspiration from the returning fan-favorite, the chain has also unveiled three new tropical beverages, including - Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea, and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade. Infused with the goodness of refreshing fruity flavors, the new and returning beverages are set for a nationwide debut on January 8, 2024.

Expected to start at over $2.29, the tropical beverages will be available at all participating stores for a limited time until early April. Once launched, the new and returning beverages can be enjoyed either in-store with your favorite bowls and burritos or from the comforts of your home when ordering online.

The returning Mango Passion Sunjoy is expected to be priced at over $2.29 (Image via Chick-fil-A)

The fast food chain announced the return of the Mango Passion Sunjoy and the debut of the new tropical beverages through a press release on January 4, 2024, with Allison Duncan, Director of Menu & Packaging, Chick-fil-A, saying:

“Customers loved the Mango Passion flavor when it was on our menu in 2020, so we are thrilled to bring it back with even more flavor offerings for guests to enjoy,”

Briefing on how customers have started preferring iced and cold beverages recently, Duncan added:

“We’re seeing a growing demand for cold and iced beverages from consumers throughout the year, with recent enthusiasm for our Watermelon Mint and White Peach beverages, as well as our new Peppermint beverages this winter. We’re excited to surprise guests with bright new flavors that will redefine our seasonal beverages!”

Chick-fil-A's Mango Passion Sunjoy and the new tropical beverages are the perfect way to welcome back summer

Expand Tweet

Chick-fil-A is ready to welcome a fan-favorite to its menu next week as the chain announced the return of the Mango Passion Sunjoy. The popular summer drink that was last available on the menu in 2020 will finally be returning to stores after over three years on January 8.

A top contender from the Sunjoy line-up, the Mango Passion Sunjoy offers a perfect mix of the chain's classic lemonade, freshly brewed Sweetened Iced Tea, and the tropical flavors of passion fruit and mango.

While the winter may still be around, the returning favorite can be a perfect option for welcoming the early summer sunshine while relishing the delicious tropical flavors.

The upcoming tropical drinks will be available on the menu till early April (Image via Chick-fil-A)

Making the return of the tropical beverage extra special, the chain is also introducing three new beverages, including:

New! Mango Passion Lemonade - A refreshing summer drink made with sweet lemonade and infused with the tropical flavors of passion fruit and mango.

- A refreshing summer drink made with sweet lemonade and infused with the tropical flavors of passion fruit and mango. New! Mango Passion Iced Tea - A classic mix of freshly brewed iced tea along with delectable passion fruit and mango flavors.

- A classic mix of freshly brewed iced tea along with delectable passion fruit and mango flavors. New! Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade - A perfect blend of the chain's Icedream dessert, lemonade, and delicious flavors of passion fruit and mango. It also comes in a diet lemonade option.

It is to be noted that Chick-fil-A has yet to disclose the pricing for the upcoming drinks. While the Mango Passion Sunjoy was available at over $2.29 back then, the recent price hikes for fast food and drinks across the U.S. are expected to slightly affect the pricing this time around.