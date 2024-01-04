Sonic Drive-in's Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger and Shake: Launch date, price, availability, and all you need to know

Sonic Drive-In has a special surprise for peanut butter fans as the chain unveils a new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake and the Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger. Set for a nationwide launch on January 8, 2024, the newly created offerings deliver an unimagined mashup between the sweet and salty flavors of peanut butter and bacon.

Guaranteed to leave fans of peanut butter and bacon drooling, the new offerings will be available nationwide for a limited time until February 4 or till supplies last. While a medium-sized Peanut Butter Bacon Shake starts at over $3.99, the Peanut Butter Bacon Double Cheeseburger can be availed at over $6.39. Once launched, the peanut-butter-infused items can either be enjoyed at the nearest participating restaurant or home when ordered online.

The peanut butter and bacon-infused shake and cheeseburger start at over $3.99 and $6.39, respectively (Image via Inspire Brands)

The fast food restaurant chain announced the launch of the new offerings this Tuesday, with Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation, quoting:

“Peanut butter and bacon is not a combination you’d expect on a cheeseburger, and you definitely wouldn’t think to combine these flavors into a shake, but at SONIC, we ignore what everyone else considers normal to deliver innovation...”

Looking back at a similar mashup, Gibson added:

“We did it once with the Pickle Juice Slush, and we’re doing it again with this latest ‘this-seems-weird-but-I-have-to-try-it’ combination that you can experience either on a cheeseburger or in a shake.”

Sonic Drive-In's Peanut Butter Bacon Shake and the Peanut Butter Bacon Double SuperSONIC® Cheeseburger to hit stores on January 8

This week, the most unexpected flavor mashup is coming to the States as Sonic Drive-In unveils the new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake and the Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger. Infused with the best of creamy peanut butter and crispy bacon, the limited-time offerings hit stores on January 8 and can be the perfect hearty breakfast or lunch option.

Kicking off 2024 in a bold yet innovative style, the new peanut butter and bacon-infused offerings will deliver flavorful fun in every sip and bite. Exclusively available on the menu until February 4 or till supplies last, the upcoming menu could be a favorite next go-to order for customers at the nearest restaurant starting this Saturday.

The new peanut butter and bacon-infused cheeseburger and shake will stay on the menu until February 4 (Image via Inspire Brands)

Take a sneak-peak into the sweet and savory flavors of the new offerings below:

Peanut Butter Bacon Shake ($3.99) - It features a scrumptious blend of vanilla soft serve, crispy bacon, and creamy peanut butter. Served with whipped cream topping and a cherry on top, it delivers perfect sweet and savory flavors in every sip. Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger ($6.39) - It comes with two juicy 100% pure beef patties, creamy peanut butter, grilled onions, crispy bacon, and melty cheese, all served between a toasted bakery bun.

With the upcoming items available in limited quantities, fans looking forward to trying them out are advised to order them as soon as they are launched this Saturday. Orders for the peanut butter and bacon-infused offerings will be placeable at the nearest restaurant or through the chain's app or website.