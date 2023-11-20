Chick-fil-A tests out drone delivery: Name of location, charge, and everything to know

Chick-fil-A is all set to take food deliveries to another level as the chain begins testing drone delivery. The latest innovation which is being tested for a limited time, will allow fans in select regions across the country to enjoy faster food deliveries in a much more efficient and futuristic manner.

As of now, the drone deliveries are confirmed to be available at one location in Brandon/Valrico, Florida. Fans ordering from the Brandon/Valrico franchise store in the Tampa Bay area will be able to enjoy the convenience of drone deliveries from Mondays to Fridays.

Unlike regular deliveries, drone deliveries are only available between 10:00 am and 06:00 pm and can be opted for by choosing “Chick-fil-A Delivery” while placing an order through the chain's app. While the drone delivery is available free of cost, the store may still need fans to place an order of a minimum value.

The drone deliveries are available at select stores between Monday and Friday (Image via C.F.A)

The chain announced the big news through a Facebook post on the E. Brandon/Valrico franchise page, quoting:

"Drone delivery is now here at Chick-fil-A E. Brandon/Valrico only! For a limited time, order... Delivery and enjoy a $0 delivery fee."

A representative for the chain also issued a statement about the new delivery innovation, as he commented:

“Chick-fil-A is always exploring new ways to provide the best experience for our guests. We are in the early stages of testing drone delivery at a small number of... restaurants."

Chick-fil-A Drone delivery is available free of cost at select locations

Fans may soon be able to get their Chick-fil-A chicken burgers and fries delivered to them by air as the chain began testing drone deliveries last week. Limited to select locations as of now, the modern delivery method comes forward as the chain continues to work towards its promise of innovating delivery and service at restaurants all across the United States.

Fans looking forward to trying out the new drone delivery system for themselves can do so by placing a delivery order through the chain's app from the Brandon/Valrico location in the Tampa Bay area. To avail of the service, simply put your favorite food and drinks into your cart, apply any offers if available, choose “Chick-fil-A Delivery” service instead of DoorDash, and make the payment to complete your order.

The drone delivery service is available at zero cost with all qualifying orders (Image via C.F.A)

All orders that are successfully placed between Monday and Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm will be delivered safely to your backyard through a drone. Readers must note that drone delivery is only available to people living within a 1.2-mile radius of the Brandon/Valrico franchise location.

While the chain is anticipating the radius to be increased up to 2 miles soon, a confirmed date for the same is not available. As of now, the chain has also not confirmed the details of any other location across the United States that may be part of a similar test.

Chick-fil-A is not the only popular name that has begun testing innovative delivery options like drone deliveries. Last year, the popular retailer, Walmart, officially started delivering groceries through drones across select regions of 'Texas, Arizona, Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Phoenix, and Dallas.'

While Walmart offered its drone delivery service in partnership with both Ziplink and DroneUp, the fast food chain seems to be in an exclusive partnership with DroneUp.