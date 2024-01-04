Little Debbie's Valentine’s Day Special Treats and Packaging: Launch Date, Items, Prices, and Other Details Explored

The season of love started early for Little Debbie fans as the McKee Foods-owned brand introduced its Valentine's Day Specials this week. Packed with some old favorites and at least two new treats, the seasonal offerings are accompanied by refreshing light teal packaging filled with heart graphics emanating feelings of love and passion.

The new treats available at retailers nationwide starting January 1 and onwards include - Vanilla Mini Donuts and New Big Pack Valentine Cakes. Also joining the sweet range of Valentine's treats are the fan-favorite - Iced Valentine Brownies, Valentine Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars, and the Valentine Cherry Cordials.

Starting at over $8.99, the limited-time offerings can be found at major retailers, including - Walmart, Dollar General, Food Bazaar, Foodtown, Superfresh, H-E-B, and Kroger, among others. Fans can also order them online from retailers like Instacart.com and Amazon.com.

Little Debbie's new Valentine's Day treats start at over $8.99 (Image via McKee Foods)

The brand announced the launch of the new Valentine's Day treats through a press release last week, with Erica Cunningham, Little Debbie Product Manager at McKee Foods, quoting:

"We are thrilled to introduce our new Vanilla Mini Donuts and Big Pack Valentine Cakes — Vanilla to our cherished Little Debbie family. These additions underscore our commitment to providing a diverse range of treats that cater to the varied preferences of our customers. Whether you're a fan of bite-sized indulgences or classic vanilla goodness, each new item ensure there's something for everyone to enjoy this Valentine's season."

All You Need to Know about Little Debbie's Valentine's Day Special Treats

Little Debbie's Valentine's Day Special treats are available at stores starting January 1, 2024 (Image via McKee Foods)

Waiting to be picked at the nearest store, the Valentine's Day Special treats include:

New Vanilla Mini Donuts ($8.68) - Shareable snacks featuring vanilla-flavored donut cakes that come coated with a pink frosting and white icing. New Big Pack Valentine Cakes ($12.95) - Soft and fluffy white cakes shaped like hearts, loaded with a creme filling, and decorated with pink icing and a quick drizzle of white frosting. Also available in Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry flavors. Iced Valentine Brownies ($9.79) - Fudge brownies decorated with a delicious red frosting and topped with heart sprinkles. Valentine Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars ($8.99) - Sweet-n-salty treats featuring peanut butter creme packed between crunchy wafers and coated with pink confectionery. Valentine Cherry Cordials ($9.98) - Cherry-flavored decadent creme sandwiched between soft vanilla cookies and coated in rich chocolate.

People looking for something special for their loved ones for the upcoming Valentine's Day can also check out assorted bundles and merch collections on Little Debbie's merch website - https://shop.littledebbie.com.

Starting at over $11, the Valeninte's Bundle comes with one box each of the Chocolate-flavored Valentine Cake, Strawberry-Flavored Valentine Cake, Vanilla-Flavored Valentine Cake, and Valentine Brownies. On the other hand, the merch collection starts at over $11.99 and includes everything from cookie jars to hoodies, t-shirts, Hawaiian Shirts, coffee mugs, plush toys, and much more.