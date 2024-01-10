IHOP brings back Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N' Fruity breakfast combo: Items, price, and availability explored

IHOP is starting 2024 on a fresh note and recently announced the return of the Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Extravaganza breakfast combo. The fan-favorite from the 1980s is now available with four flavorful toppings made with real fruits.

The fruity toppings that are free of corn syrup and contain high amounts of healthy fructose (fruit sugar) can be availed with four of the classic combo items, including the Pancake Combo, Crepe Combo, French Toast Combo, and the Waffle Combo.

Launched on the chain's menu on January 8, the Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Extravaganza breakfast combo can be enjoyed at a starting price of $7. Exclusively available for dine-in orders, it can be availed at the nearest participating IHOP restaurant for a limited time.

The Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Extravaganza breakfast combo is returning for a limited time (Image via IHOP)

The pancake house chain announced the return of the Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Extravaganza breakfast combo through a press release on January 8, with Kieran Donahue, the Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

“The New Year calls for experiencing more moments of joy, and IHOP continues to lead with our breakfast equity by reinventing new ways for guests to enjoy their favorite menu items, their way.”

Sharing a brief about the chain's plans for the returning combo and the year ahead, Donahue added:

“Currently, over 80 percent of orders at IHOP are customized by our guests. As we continue to evolve our menu to focus on what our guests want, we are focusing on the importance of delivering quality, craveable options like the expansion of our classic Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity to offer even more value options across dayparts.”

IHOP's Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Extravaganza breakfast combo includes toppings like Blueberry Compote, Cinnamon Apple, and more

First introduced to IHOP's menu in the 1980s, the Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Extravaganza breakfast combo is now back in the States. The breakfast combo allows guests to enjoy hearty meals without burning a hole in their pockets.

Available in pancake, crepe, waffle, and French toast options, each Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Extravaganza breakfast combo is served with a side of either two hickory-smoked bacon strips or two sausage links and eggs.

However, this time around, the combo features an additional twist of fruity toppings, including Blueberry Compote, Cinnamon Apple, classic Strawberry, and Seasonal Mixed Berry for a hearty and premium experience.

The Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Extravaganza breakfast combo launched on January 8, 2024 (Image via IHOP)

Loaded with the goodness of real fruits, the Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Extravaganza breakfast combos include:

Pancake Combo ($7) - This combo features two servings of buttermilk pancakes with the customer's choice of fruity toppings. It is served alongside two strips of hickory-smoked bacon or two eggs and pork sausage links. French Toast Combo ($14) - This includes a fluffy and thick French toast with fruity toppings of one's choice. It is served with either two strips of hickory-smoked bacon or two eggs and pork sausage links. Waffle Combo ($14) - This combo includes a decadent Belgian waffle with fruity toppings of one's choice. It is served with either two strips of hickory-smoked bacon or two eggs and pork sausage links. Crepe Combo ($14) - This item includes two servings of folded French-style crepes with fruity toppings of one's choice. Individuals can order it with either two strips of hickory-smoked bacon or two eggs and pork sausage links.

Dine-in guests can enjoy the Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Extravaganza breakfast combo throughout the day at all participating IHOP locations across the United States. While these combos will not be available for delivery, guests may have to inquire about pick-up orders at their nearest stores.

The chain is offering extra Pancoins (reward points) between January 8 and February 19. All reward program members ordering the Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combos can receive 10 bonus points for every two orders, and 25 bonus points for every four orders placed through the chain's app or website.