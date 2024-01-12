Double Big Mac returns to McDonald’s for a limited time: Ingredients, price, availability, and more

McDonald’s has a saucy surprise for fans this year as the chain announced the return of the Double Big Mac. The loaded hamburger, which first hit the menu in 2020, features ingredients like - four all-beef patties, chopped onions, shredded lettuce, the Big Mac sauce, a slice of American cheese, and pickles, served on a sesame seed bun.

Set to hit stores starting on January 24, the returning favorite will be available nationwide. While confirmed pricing for the Double Big Mac has not been revealed, fans can expect the new price to be close to its original price of $5.35. Once it hits stores, the hamburger can be ordered from the nearest participating locations for a limited time.

The Double Big Mac features four beef patties (Image via McDonald’s)

Like other burgers on the menu, the Double Big Mac will also be available in a meal option that includes a side of fries and a drink. Going by the 2020 pricing, the Double Big Mac meal may cost you over $8.

The Double Big Mac returns to McDonald’s on January 24

One of the most iconic variations of the Big Mac, the Double Big Mac, is returning to McDonald’s this month. The hearty burger that was first introduced to the menu over four years ago is hitting stores on January 24, and this time around, in an even saucier avatar.

Made with the chain's new burger recipe, the returning favorite will feature at least four 100% all-beef juicy patties topped with a middle bun, shredded lettuce, chopped onions, hearty amounts of the Big Mac Sauce, a melty slice of American cheese, and crispy pickles. Served on a sesame seed bun, the returning burger is aimed at fans who prefer larger portions of beef in their meals.

An ideal lunch option for fans who need to keep going for longer, the Double Big Mac can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the United States. If there are no price revisions after the return of the hearty burger, fans may have to pay over $5.35 for it. Orders for the limited-time burger will be placeable in-store or through the McD app or website.

The Double Big Mac will be available nationwide starting on Monday, January 24, 2024 (Image via McDonald’s)

At the time of its first launch, the Double Big Mac was also available in markets outside the U.S., including - Canada and the United Kingdom. However, it has yet to be confirmed if the item will be returning to McDonald’s stores in the Canadian and U.K. markets this time around as well. Fans looking forward to knowing more about it can enquire at the store counter and see if they have good news.