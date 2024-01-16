McDonald’s brings back Strawberry & Creme Pie: Ingredients, Price, Availability, and More

McDonald’s seems ready for the end of the chilly winters as rumors about the return of the Strawberry & Creme Pie start making rounds on the internet. As the name suggests, the Strawberry & Creme Pie features a flaky pie crust loaded with the fruity goodness of strawberry and a decadent vanilla creme filling.

Going by the leaks from the snack spotting Instagram page @snackolator, the seasonal favorite is expected to be available nationwide starting this week. Packing over 280 calories each, the Strawberry & Creme Pie can be enjoyed at the regular pricing of over $2.59.

The Strawberry & Creme Pie is available on the menu starting this week (Image via McDonald’s)

A perfect dessert to enjoy on its own, the returning favorite can be ordered at the nearest participating McD store or through delivery or pick-up orders placed on the app or website.

Joining the menu as the seasonal replacement for the Holiday Pie, the Strawberry & Creme Pie will only be available for a limited time. While the chain has not confirmed the return of the Strawberry & Creme Pie, it has been spotted at select stores.

The Strawberry & Creme Pie returns to the McDonald’s menu for over $2.59

First introduced to the McDonald’s menu in 2012, the Strawberry & Creme Pie has been one of the most-sold desserts over the decade. It is a seasonal treat that features a flaky pie crust filled with two delicious flavors: strawberry and vanilla. The strawberry filling is made with real fruit preserves, while the vanilla filling adds a creamy contrast. The pie crust is crispy and golden, making it a perfect match for the sweet fillings.

Known for delivering a joyous burst of flavors in every bite, the seasonal favorite is expected to return to the chain's menu this week. A perfect pairing for the chain's savory burgers and fries, the Strawberry & Creme Pie is often served on its own at over $2.59, excluding taxes. Select stores also serve the fruity dessert in a 2-piece option for as low as $4.09.

The Strawberry & Creme Pie is priced at over $2.59 (Image via McDonald’s)

While the Strawberry & Creme Pie has already been spotted at select stores, it is expected to be available nationwide soon. Fans looking forward to enjoying the fruity pie can get them from the nearest participating McDonald's stores or order a McDelivery through the McDonald's app or website. If McDelivery doesn't deliver to your locations, you can also try third-party deliveries like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

Individuals looking for a cheat day meal can also enjoy the returning Strawberry & Creme Pie without worries, as each pie packs over 280 Calories, 15 grams of Total Fats, 34 grams of Carbs, and 3 grams of Protein.