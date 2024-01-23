Hippeas brings Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs: Variations, price, availability, and all you need to know

Hippeas has started 2024 with an expansion of its snack portfolio, as the brand introduced an all-new 'Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs' line. Aimed at delivering an explosively flavorful snack that is free from the top nine allergens, the new snack line comes in two flavor varieties, including - Vegan White Cheddar Explosion and Blazin' Hot.

Made with real chickpeas, the Flavor Blast! Puffs pack over three to four grams of fiber and protein in each serving of 1 oz. Available at all major retailers since January 17, the new snacks can be availed all across the United States.

Priced at over $4 each, the two snacks can be availed in 6-pack bundles for over $24.99. Fans looking forward to snacking up on them more often can also get them through a subscription service.

The subscription that is available on the brand's website - https://hippeas.com/ - allows you to choose between a regular delivery of the snack at your doorstep every two, four, six, or eight weeks.

The new Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs come in White Cheddar Explosion and Blazin' Hot varieties (Image via Hippeas)

The snack brand announced the launch of the Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs through a press release on January 17, with Julia Hecht, Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

"Our dedication to perfecting these extra flavor recipes reflects our commitment to surpassing consumer expectations of what a better-for-you product can taste like.”

Adding how the snacks are both delicious and healthy, the CMO added:

"Parents (and grown-up snackers!) love HIPPEAS puffs because they are a kid-requested go-to snack made with real, simple ingredients. Not only are the puffs delicious, but they contain the nutritional benefits of both protein and fiber as well as no artificial colors, flavors, or ingredients of any kind.”

Hippeas' Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs are available in 2 variations

Hippeas has two new snacking partners for fans as the brand introduced the Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs line. Made with real chickpeas, the non-GMO snack comes in two unique varieties, including - Vegan White Cheddar Explosion and Blazin' Hot.

Inspired by the classic Hippeas flavors, the new Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs feature an improvised recipe that is aimed at delivering an explosive and flavorful snacking experience in every bite.

Packed in the iconic yellow packets of 3.75 oz each, the new snacks are full of plant proteins and are free from artificial ingredients, flavors, and colors. Each pack of the two snacks contains over 130 calories.

The new Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs are priced at over $4 each (Image via Hippeas)

Allowing fans to enjoy an amusing and indulging snacking experience, the two new Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs include:

Vegan White Cheddar Explosion - The brand's top-selling snack flavor with an extra kick of cheesy and buttery goodness. Blazin' Hot - The popular spicy flavor with an extra kick of heat from an improvised blend of spices.

Fans can get the new snacks from all major retailers across the United States like - Sprouts, Target, Walmart, Kroger, and CVS, among others. Most retailers are only selling the two snacks in 6-pack bundles for a standard retail price of over $24.99.

Individual packs of the two snack flavors are also expected to be available on store shelves nationwide.

Weekly subscriptions to the new snacks can be taken from the snack brand's website for over $21.99.