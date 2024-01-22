Heart-shaped ravioli graces Costco shelves just in time for Valentine's Day: Price, availability, and everything to know

Costco is all set for Valentine's and the season of love as heart-shaped ravioli start appearing on store shelves. Spotted at a store last week by the Instagrammer @costcobuys, the 'Pasta Heart Ravioli' from Nuovo features red and yellow ravioli hearts that can be ready to enjoy in over four minutes.

Packed in 40-oz (2.5 lb.) bags, the heart-shaped ravioli comes loaded with the goodness of delectable cheeses like mozzarella, ricotta, aged asiago, and parmesan. Priced at over $9.99, the returning favorites can be purchased from Costco warehouses all across the United States. Going as item number 383254, the heart-shaped ravioli is highly likely to stick around till Valentine's.

The Nuovo Pasta Heart Ravioli comes with a four-cheese blend (Image via Nuovo Pasta)

While the themed pastas have left several fans excited, others couldn't help but share how they may not be worth the trouble. As some of the fans stressed how they were flavorless and tasted bad, others pointed out the amount of red dye that may have been used to color them.

All you need to know about Costco's Nuovo Pasta Heart Ravioli

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, themed treats and food products have already started appearing on store shelves across the country. Joining in on the fun, Costco is also offering a love-filled dinner treat in the form of heart-shaped ravioli. Made with real wheat, the themed ravioli come in a four-cheese blend of mozzarella, ricotta, aged asiago, and parmesan.

Intended to feed up to eight people, the Nuovo Pasta Heart Ravioli comes in a 2.5-lb. pack. Priced at over $9.99, the themed pasta can be used to cook some delectable dinner and lunch recipes, like Hearts Ravioli with Vodka Sauce, Heart-shaped Ravioli with Cognac Cream and Pistachios, and Pink Alfredo Sauce Pasta.

Fans looking forward to cooking up a quick dinner meal for their other halves this Valentine's can go with 'Hearts Ravioli with Vodka Sauce.' The savory dish can be made with common ingredients like shallots or red onions, heavy cream, unsalted butter, Italian tomato paste, vodka, salt, pepper, paprika, fresh parsley, and Parmesan cheese.

The Nuovo Pasta Heart Ravioli is available at Costco stores nationwide for over $9.99 (Image via Nuovo Pasta)

Following a simple yet delectable recipe, the pasta can be ready to serve in over ten minutes:

Add chopped shallots to a pan with some butter and sauté till the shallots turn golden.

Add some vodka to the pan and let the alcohol evaporate.

Add the heavy cream and tomato paste to the pan and mix them all together.

Allow them to simmer and cook for over five minutes.

Add the seasonings of salt, paprika, and pepper. Cook until everything is well mixed to finish the sauce.

Boil the ravioli in a pan of water and salt for over four minutes, or as instructed on the package.

Drain the pasta water and plate the cooked ravioli.

Drizzle all the sauce on the heart-shaped ravioli carefully. Decorate with toppings of parsley and parmesan cheese, and enjoy the delectable meal with your better halves.

Fans who can't find the limited-time Nuovo Pasta Heart Ravioli at Costco may also be able to get them from Instacart. When ordering through Instacart, the themed pasta may be available in 32-ounce packs for over $11.93.