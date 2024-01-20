Kraft to release new Singles Cheese Slice flavors: Varieties, price, where to buy, and all you need to know

Kraft fans are up for a major treat as the brand has announced the launch of new Singles cheese slice flavors. For the first time in a decade, the fan-favorite melty cheese slices will be available in three all-new flavors - Garlic and Herb, Jalapeño, and Caramelized Onion.

Aimed at elevating the snacking game for fans nationwide, the new cheese flavors feature the brand's iconic recipe with an extra kick of classic flavors. Made with real dairy, the cheeses can go well with several foods like hamburgers, sandwiches, pizzas, pies, and much more.

The new Singles Cheeze slice flavors are made with real dairy (Image via Kraft)

Hitting stores starting this month, the new Singles cheese slice flavors will be joining the brand's portfolio permanently. Expected to be priced at over $4.28 for a 16-slice pack, the new flavors will be sold through major Singles stockists like Walmart, Target, Acme Market, and Instacart, among others.

Kraft announced the launch of the new Singles cheese slice flavors through a press release this week, with a representative commenting:

“As the top-selling sandwich cheese brand, with 1 in 4 American households having... Singles in their refrigerator, fans of the iconic brand can now expand their taste buds with these new additions to the... Singles portfolio.”

The new Kraft Singles Cheese Slice flavors will hit stores in 16-slice packs

Similar to their counterparts like Sharp Cheddar and Pepper Jack, the new Singles cheese slice flavors will be available at all major retailers across the United States, including - Walmart and Target. While the Singles cheese slices are sold in the United Kingdom as well, it is not confirmed if the new flavors will be making their way to the U.K.

Fans in the U.S.. however, are highly likely to be able to purchase and enjoy the new cheeses within the next two weeks. Ready to take the snacking experience up a notch, the three new Singles cheese slice flavors, include:

Singles Garlic and Herb - Perfect for sandwiches and frittatas, it offers a melty cheese with bold flavors of garlic and a kick of freshness from an aromatic mix of herbs. Singles Jalapeño - Ideal choice for most meat and egg-based foods, it can give a tangy and spicy kick to your dishes. Singles Caramelized Onion - The perfect pairing for hamburgers and grilled cheese sandwiches, it offers a rich smoky flavor profile to your dishes.

Back in May 2023, Kraft Singles cheese slices received a packaging and logo reform.

While the logo change helped the brand stand out more among the competition at stores, the packaging change made it easier for customers to open and use the individually wrapped cheese slices.