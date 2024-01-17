Health Enhanced Foods introduces Ketogenic baking mixes: Varieties, price, availability, and all you need to know

Health Enhanced Food expanded its range of products as the brand introduced Ketogenic baking mixes. The newly formulated mixes that come in three varieties are meant for consumers who have switched to keto-friendly options due to dietary restrictions or medical complications.

Allowing people to enjoy home-cooked keto-friendly treats and desserts, the three baking mixes have been available nationwide since last week. Packed in 1-lb (16-oz) bags, the mixes can be availed at a retail price of over $12.00 each. Orders for the baking mixes can be placed on the brand's website - www.healthyenhancedfood.com.

The new Ketogenic Bakery Mixes can be used to make pies, pizzas, cookies, breads, and more (Image via Health Enhanced Foods)

Health Enhanced Foods' Ketogenic baking mixes come in coconut, almond, and seed varieties

Launched in a bid to cater to the demand for healthy food alternatives during the global pandemic, Health Enhanced Foods has become a successful company with an exhaustive range of gluten-free baking and flour mixes. Taking the initiative a step further, the brand is now entering the keto-friendly food market with Ketogenic baking mixes.

The newly formulated mixes are meant for people following Keto diets by choice and children or other individuals who have to be on keto diets due to medical issues like epilepsy. The plant-based mixes also help minimize the risks of high cholesterol and deal with weak bones while offering the body healthy fats, fibers, and plant proteins.

The Ketogenic Bakery Mixes are priced at over $12 each (Image via Health Enhanced Foods)

Available for purchase all across the United States, the three Ketogenic bakery and flour mixes from Health Enhanced Foods include:

Almond Bread Flour ($12) - Made with real almonds, this is a gluten and grain-free flour that is packed with the goodness of minerals and vitamins. Suitable for both vegan and gluten-free dietary needs, the low-carbohydrate flour can be used for baking cakes, muffins, bread, pancakes, and much more in a comparatively healthy manner. Ketogenic Seed Flour ($12) - Made with a blend of high-quality, natural seeds, it features a nut-free flour that is suitable for people following keto diets and for others who may be allergic to certain nuts. The gluten-free seed flour includes several essential vitamins and minerals and is perfect for making pancakes or muffins. Coconut Baking Mix ($12) - Made with real coconuts, this baking mix is high in dietary fibers, proteins, and iron. Similar to its counterparts, this gluten-free baking mix is full of natural vitamins and minerals. Available without leavening, the coconut baking mix may require some baking soda when used to make cookies, muffins, and pizzas.

The company is holding an exhibition at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas to celebrate the launch of the keto-friendly baking mixes. Customers visiting the exhibition between January 21 and January 23, 2024, will also be able to get their hands on free product samples. Health Enhanced Foods will be exhibiting the newly launched items at Booth 3503.

Even though the three Ketogenic baking mixes are made from plant-based ingredients like almonds, seeds, and coconuts, they are not intended to be eaten raw. Individuals buying these baking and flour mixes should cook them at the right temperature to enjoy keto-friendly treats that are both healthy and safe to eat.