Taco Bell launches Cinnamon Twist Breakfast Cereal: How to Avail and Everything to Know

Taco Bell had a pleasing surprise for fans this week as the chain unveiled a new breakfast - Cinnamon Twist Breakfast Cereal. Produced in partnership with Uber Eats, the all-new breakfast cereal takes inspiration from the fan-favorite Cinnamon Swirls and offers a miniature cereal version of the iconic treats.

Intended to be enjoyed either on its own or with some milk, the limited-edition cereal is loaded with the goodness of real grains and can help you feel energetic for quite some time. However, the Cinnamon Twist Breakfast Cereal does not seem to be available for purchase either in-store or online and can only be availed by Uber Eats and Uber One users.

The Cinnamon Twist Breakfast Cereal can only be availed by Uber Eat and Uber One users (Image via Uber Eats)

While Uber One members across the United States can order it from the app between January 16 and 18, Uber Eats users can get the cereal box when buying a Bell Breakfast Box between January 16 and January 22. Uber Eats users can only claim the freebie in select cities including Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York on orders placed by 11:00 am.

Uber Eats announced the launch of the new cereal on behalf of Taco Bell, with a representative quoting,

“We took your go-to crunchy, cinnamon-y twists and turned them into a cereal for the first time ever.”

How to get Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twist Breakfast Cereal

Turning a long-standing wish of fans into reality, the limited-edition cereal offers a similar flavor profile to the fan-favorite Cinnamon Swirl treats and can be enjoyed with a bowl of cold or warm milk. Exclusively available either through the chain's reward program or through Uber Eats and Uber One, the new cereal can be acquired by fans between January 16 and January 22.

Fans nationwide will be able to avail of the Cinnamon Twist Breakfast Cereal between January 16 and January 22 (Image via Taco Bell /Uber Eats)

Different ways to get your hands on Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twist Breakfast Cereal include:

Uber One - Uber One members can directly place an order for a free box of the Cinnamon Twist Breakfast Cereal from any participating Bell location. The offer is valid between January 16 and January 18 and does not require any additional purchase.

Uber Eats - All Uber Eats users can avail of a mini box of the Cinnamon Twist Breakfast Cereal when they order a Bell Breakfast Box from any participating store between January 16 and January 22. The offer is limited to orders placed by 11 am at participating stores in cities like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, and Miami.

Taco Bell Reward Program - At least 500 reward program members will be able to grab a free box of the Cinnamon Twist Breakfast Cereal on January 23. The cereal box will be available under the 'Tuesday Drops' and more details about it will be shared on the chain's social media handles as the date comes closer.

Fans who are not able to get their hands on the cereal boxes can still enjoy a free serving of Cinnamon Twists between January 16 and January 22. The freebie can be availed when ordering Bell Breakfasts valued at $15 or more from participating locations across the United States. Guests claiming this deal will also be able to avail a $5 discount.

It is to be noted that all freebies and deals under this promotion can only be availed for a limited time or until supplies last. Irrespective of how you claim them, the cereal will be limited to one box per person.