Drake’s launches new Boston Creme Yodels: Ingredients, Price, Availability, and More

Snack cake brand "Drake’s", is serving a unique dessert for fans this season as it introduced a new Boston Creme Yodel. Inspired by the iconic Boston Creme Pie, the new dessert is made with premium ingredients and starts with a soft golden cake which is then rolled gently around a rich Boston Creme Pie-flavored creme. Coated in the brand's iconic dark fudge icing, the decadent Yodel can be a perfect dessert post-meal or for when you feel 'snack-ish.'

Exclusively available in the eastern regions of the United States, the Boston Creme Yodel can be found at all major supercenters, value retailers, and supermarket stores like Target, Dollar General, and City Fresh Market. Priced at over $3.99, the new dessert is exclusively available in a 10-count family pack with each of the Yodels wrapped individually.

Drake's announced the launch of the new Boston Creme Yodel through a press release this Monday, with Chip Stenberg, Associate Brand Manager, quoting:

"Boston Creme pie is the top flavor profile requested by Drake's fans. Delivering this classic American dessert flavor in the casual, on-the-go, Yodels format is sure to delight new and existing Drake's fans … no fork necessary!"

Fans of the iconic snack cakes from Drake’s have something interesting to look forward to as the brand introduced an all-new Boston Creme Yodel. The new Yodel flavor that has been inspired by the iconic Boston Creme Pie is replacing the holiday-themed Yodel and is available nationwide for a limited time or until supplies last.

Available at the standard retail price of over $3.99, the new Boston Creme Yodel comes packed in yellow and blue-themed boxes of 11.16 oz each. Fans looking forward to enjoying the new snack can find them at all major stores across the United States including - Shoprite, Target, Key Food, Metro Acres, C Town, Dollar General, Shop Fair Supermkt, City Fresh Market, Food Bazar, Green Valley, Foodtown, among others.

Those having trouble finding the nearest retailer can also use the store locator on Drake’s website - drakescakes.com. Fans who prefer getting the Boston Creme Yodel delivered to their doorstep can place an order from the brand's website - drakescakes.com.

First-time users ordering from the website can avail of a discount of up to 10% by simply signing up for email updates. You can always unsubscribe to the updates after claiming the deal.