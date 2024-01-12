Harry the Happy Dragon is ready to give away free cookies as Harris Teeter announced the return of the "free cookies for kids" program. The benevolent program, which has been running for over three decades, allows kids of all ages to enjoy at least one sugar cookie for free at all H.T. supermarket stores across the United States.

Removed from stores during the pandemic and put on a temporary halt due to caution, the "free cookies for kids" program is finally back at stores nationwide, starting from January 10, 2024. Just like the old times, free sugar cookies can be found at the bakery counter or in the deli area at every H.T. location.

The free sugar cookies are located either at the bakery or deli area (Image via Harris Teeter)

The supermarket store chain announced the return of the "free cookies for kids" program through a press release on January 10, 2024, with its mascot, Harry the Happy Dragon, commenting:

“I’ve been reading your letters asking me to bring back my favorite cookies. Well, I’ve heard you! After making more than a little mess in my kitchen, I’m thrilled to introduce a whole new group of shoppers in training to these sweet treats. I hope to see you at a Harris Teeter store soon!”

Harris Teeter's "free cookies for kids" program is available at stores starting January 10

The popular sugar cookies that left Harris Teeter supermarket stores during the pandemic are finally returning and it's all the reason to celebrate. Known for putting smiles on the faces of children accompanying parents on their grocery runs, these sugar cookies from the "free cookies for kids" program are available at stores nationwide starting January 10, 2024.

Kids looking forward to getting the free cookies can ask their parents to help them get the treat from the Harry the Happy Dragon display. In case the parents are busy, kids can also request the associates working in the bakery or deli area for the cookie treat.

Returning to massive demands from both adults and kids alike, the free sugar cookies are made of top-quality ingredients like unbleached flour, free-range eggs, pure vanilla extract, salt, sugar, and butter. It is to be noted that the free sugar cookies are not available for parents.

The free cookies for kids program is back at stores nationwide starting January 10, 2024 (Image via Harris Teeter)

Hearing the news about the return of the "free cookies for kids" program, adult fans couldn't help but tune into the nostalgic feels as they commented under Harris Teeter's Instagram post.

A user's reaction to the news (Image via Instagram/@daniellecrossland)

A user's reaction to the news (Image via Instagram/@eplmarvel)

A user's reaction to the news (Image via Instagram/@noahsark_)

A user's reaction to the news (Image via Instagram/@selena.stover.9)

A user's reaction to the news (Image via Instagram/@rodeobandit_98)

Harris Teeter has over 150 stores in North Carolina alone, and over 125 more stores in other regions like Delaware, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Apart from the free sugar cookies, the supermarket store chain is also known for its wide range of groceries and everyday cooking essentials.