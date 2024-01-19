McDonald’s to bring back Breakfast Wrap: Launch date, price, availability, and more

McDonald’s has announced the return of the Breakfast Wrap across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The item that was last seen on the menu in 2020 will return with a new recipe that includes two free-range round eggs instead of folded eggs.

Hitting stores on February 7, 2024, the Breakfast Wrap will be available nationwide for a limited time. Priced at over £4.39, the returning favorite will be available to order at all participating locations.

Fans can also get the item through store pickup or McDelivery orders placed via the McD website or app.

The returning Breakfast Wrap will be priced at over £4.39 (Image via McDonald’s)

Although the Breakfast Wrap was previously introduced in the United States and Canada, it has not been confirmed to return to any markets other than Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Fans in the US and Canada may be able to have a similar experience with the chain's breakfast sandwich line.

What to know about the Breakfast Wrap as it returns to McDonald’s U.K. and Ireland

The petitions and requests of fans seem to have been heard by McDonald’s as the company has finally announced the return of the Breakfast Wrap. The item was silently removed from the menu back in 2020 to make space for other offerings.

Per an announcement video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the fast food chain had received more than 5,000 direct messages, a myriad of tweets, and over 22 Change.org petitions demanding the return of the item.

Offering a delectable on-the-go meal, the Breakfast Wrap comes loaded with the goodness of pork sausage patty, free-range range round eggs, potato rosti, bacon, and cheese, all wrapped tightly in a tortilla. It comes with a choice of ketchup or brown sauce.

Joining the McDonald’s menu for a limited time only, the item can be found at all participating locations across Ireland and the United Kingdom starting Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The Breakfast Wrap will be available on the menu across the U.K. and Ireland for a limited time only (Image via McDonald’s)

Packing over 605 kilocalories, 31 grams of total fat, 53 grams of carbohydrates, and 27 grams of protein, the Breakfast Wrap can be a decent start to the day and can help you feel full for longer.

Fans who prefer their breakfast to be on the slightly heavier side can also consider the Breakfast Wrap meal, which goes for £5.89 and comes with a drink and side of your choice.