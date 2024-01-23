Hostess Valentine's Day treat: New and relaunched items, prices, availability, and more

The J.M. Smucker Co-owned brand, Hostess Cakes, is all hyped for Valentine's as it unveiled a new Twinkies Valentine’s Day Gift Box. As the name suggests, the themed gift features a three-foot-long Twinkies box filled with at least 18 Twinkies treats. The new item is also joined by three relaunched Valentine's favorites, including - Baby Bundts, Ding Dogs, and Donnetes.

Available at stores since the beginning of January, the themed snacks and treats can be purchased at a starting price of over $3.99. While the Twinkies Valentine's Day Gift Box is limited to Walmart stores and Walmart.com, the three returning items are available for purchase at all major retailers like Walmart, Target, BJ's Wholesale Club, Instacart, Amazon, and Kroger, among others.

The new and returning Valentine's treats are available at retailers nationwide (Image via Hostess Cakes)

The baked goods brand introduced the new and returning Valentine's treats through a press release on January 17, with Chris Balach, Vice President of Marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at the J.M. Smucker Co., quoting:

"The Hostess brand is excited to offer a variety of Valentine's Day-themed snacks for families to enjoy together at home and for consumers looking to surprise their loved ones with a sweet gift."

Sharing how the new and returning snacks may help spark moments of joy, Balach added:

"Featuring soft cake and cheerful packaging, our beloved snacks are sure to spark a moment of carefree joy for Hostess fans and their loved ones this Valentine's Day."

Hostess Cakes new and returning Valentine's treats: Baby Bundts, Ding Digs, and more

Hostess Cake is welcoming the season of love a bit early as the brand introduced new and returning baked goodies and treats for Valentine's. Emancipating an aura of love and care, the new and returning treats come in bold red packaging with multi-sized pink and red-themed heart doodles.

A perfect gift for your loved ones, better halves, and even friends for the upcoming Valentine's, the new and returning treats and snacks are available at all major retailers across the United States.

Aimed at sparking sweet moments of joy and cherished love in every bite, the Valentine's treats and snacks are loaded with fruity flavors of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla.

The new Valentine's Day snacks and treats are available at a starting price of over $3.99 (Image via Hostess Cakes)

Waiting at the retailers near you, the new and returning Valentine's snacks and treats include:

New Twinkies Valentine’s Day Gift Box ($13.97) - Mega gift box of 18 golden sponge Twinkies cakes with a creamy vanilla filling. It also features a 'To and From' message space on the box for those love-filled wishes. Baby Bundts ($3.99) - Decadent mini snack cakes loaded with a creamy strawberry filling and decorated with a pink icing drizzle. Ding Dogs ($3.99) - Heart-shaped mini snack cake treats with a rich vanilla filling. Donnetes ($3.99) - Mini strawberry-flavored donuts dipped in a rich chocolate icing.

The new and returning treats are available at participating retailers all across the United States for a limited time. However, fans may only be able to grab them till stocks last. As such, those who don't want to miss out on the sweet gifts should get them from the nearest retailer or order online at the earliest.