Dunkin’ launches Valentine's Day menu: Items, price, availability, and more

Dunkin’ has opened its doors to lovebirds this month, as the chain unveils a Valentine's Day menu. Infused with red velvet and cream cheese flavors, the upcoming menu features iconic favorites like the Brownie Batter Donut, Cupid's Choice Donut, Frosty Red Velvet Donut, and the Pink Velvet Macchiato.

Hitting stores on January 31, the Valentine's menu will be available nationwide for a limited time. Starting at $1.19, the returning favorites can be enjoyed with your better halves at the nearest participating store. Orders for the upcoming menu items can also be placed from the Dunkin’ app or website.

Paying a special tribute to the season of love, the doughnut and coffeehouse chain's bakery cases will also feature a fresh makeover. Starting this Wednesday, all classic donuts on the chain's menu will come in heart shapes with decorations of red, white, and pink sugary sprinkles.

The donut and coffeehouse chain had also unveiled the Valentine's menu the previous year with Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary, quoting:

“Dunkin' is the perfect place for anyone to find the spirit of Valentine’s Day. With our gorgeous Pink Velvet, joined together with our beloved heart-shaped donuts, we’re making it easy to treat yourself and bring a little love and sweetness to any way you choose to celebrate.”

Valentine's spirit is high at Dunkin’ as the chain unravels the 2024 Valentine's menu. Hitting stores nationwide on January 31, the upcoming menu embraces all the diverse feelings of love, compassion, and care people have for their better halves.

Whether your Valentine's Day plans involve confessing those bottled-up feelings for the first time, taking things a step further by proposing marriage, or just relishing your own company with a "cuppa coffee," the Valentine's menu has something for almost every heart this Valentine.

Packed with rich and soothing flavors, the upcoming menu will be available at all participating stores for a limited time until February 20. Once launched, the Valentine's menu can be enjoyed at all participating stores across the United States.

Ready to spread love with every sip and bite, the Valentine's menu includes:

Brownie Batter Donuts ($1.19) - It features heart-themed fluffy donuts that come slathered with a brownie batter butter-creme and are served with toppings of chocolate icing and colorful sprinkles.

Cupid's Choice Donuts ($1.19) - It offers a heart-shaped donut that is lathered with Bavarian Kreme and served with toppings of strawberry-flavored icing and colorful sprinkles.

Pink Velvet Macchiato ($3.69) - The pink drink features a delicious blend of the chain's iconic espresso and red velvet cake flavors, along with cream cheese icing.

Frosted Red Velvet Donut ($2.48) - Made with red velvet cake batter, it features a rich red velvet flavor profile and comes slathered with cream cheese frosting.

Celebrating the season of love, Dunkin’ is also welcoming a new range of themed merchandise this Wednesday. Exclusive to participating restaurants and shopdunkin.com, the limited-time merch drops include red, shimmering, and silver tumblers, heart-themed donut keychains, clothing, and much more.