Costco's latest Cherry Topped Cheesecake: Price, availability, and more

Costco introduced the new Cherry Topped Cheesecakes, which recently began appearing in stores. Spotted in select outlets by major Instagram accounts like @costcofans and @costco_doesitagain, the new dessert features a creamy cheesecake base that melts in the mouth and offers a punch of fruity flavors.

Introduced as item #1719769, the Cherry Topped Cheesecake is available at all participating warehouses across the United States. The fruity dessert comes packed in a see-through cheesecake tray. Weighing over 5.63 pounds (90 oz), it is perfect for four to eight individuals.

The Cherry Topped Cheesecake is available in-store as item number 1719769 (Image via Costco)

The limited-time cheesecake can only be purchased from the nearest warehouse and may not be available to order online. Similar to other grocery and food products from the warehouse club, the Cherry Topped Cheesecake can only be availed by individuals with a valid membership card.

Costco's Cherry Topped Cheesecake is priced at over $19.99

Similar to the chain's classic cheesecake, the new Cherry Topped Cheesecake features a base layer of sweet graham crumbs, which is then topped with a creamy cheesecake mixture made with milk, cream, cheese culture, salt, guar gum, and carob bean gum. The dessert is then allowed to set and decorated with icing and a glazed cherry sauce.

Available in stores over the last few weeks, the Cherry Topped Cheesecake could be the perfect dessert for Valentine's Day. Sold with item number 1719769, the cheesecake may not be available for sampling either in the food court or anywhere else at stores.

Shoppers can get their hands on the dessert from the bakery section for over $19.99, as per @costcofans. Some locations have been reported to offer the fruity cheesecake for $22.99.

The Cherry-Topped Cheesecake (Image via Walmart)

The Cherry Topped Cheesecake contains common allergens including milk, wheat, soy, and eggs. As such, individuals with allergies or sensitivities against the four allergens should refrain from eating the limited-time dessert.

Snacks and ready-to-cook meals introduced by Costco over the last few weeks

Costco kicked off 2024 in a grand manner as the warehouse club chain introduced some exciting snacks and ready-to-cook meals. Made with quality ingredients, the latest offerings have been available at stores across the United States for a while now:

1) Nuovo Pasta Heart Ravioli

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Nuovo Pasta Heart Ravioli features a heart-themed pasta that comes with a four-cheese blend of ricotta, aged asiago, mozzarella, and parmesan. Packed in a 2.5 lb yellow and red ravioli mix bag, it can be purchased at warehouses nationwide for over $9.99.

Nuovo Pasta Heart Ravioli (Image via Nuovo Pasta)

2) Dots Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

This is a buttery pretzel snack made with all-natural ingredients like soybean, wheat flour, buttermilk, salt, dried onion, and cinnamon. Sold in a 35 oz (2.2 lb) bag, it can be purchased from all warehouse locations across the United States for over $10. Individuals can also order it online via costco.com.

Dots Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels (Image via Instacart)

3) Kirkland Signature Frozen Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches

The Frozen Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches by Costco's home brand Kirkland Signature, can be prepared in the air fryer or oven. This quick breakfast features spiral butter croissants topped with fluffy eggs, cheese, and strips of smoked Applewood bacon. Available in a 38.56 oz box containing eight sandwiches each, it can be availed at over $15.99.

Kirkland Signature Frozen Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches (Image via Instacart)

While some of these offerings have joined the warehouse club as permanent options, others will only be around for a limited time. Shoppers looking forward to other exciting snacks and desserts are advised to keep an eye on the warehouse club's social media pages.