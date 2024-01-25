Dolly Parton enters partnership with Conagra Brands to launch retail food line: Everything to know

Dolly Parton, the Grammy-winning singer, is partnering up with Conagra Brands as she introduces a new retail food line. The exclusive contract with Conagra comes after Parton's long-running partnership with Duncan Hines - a subsidiary of Conagra.

Featuring the goodness of quality ingredients, Parton's retail food line offers a wide range of refrigerated and frozen snacks, groceries, and other delectable meals. Set to hit retailers nationwide in the coming days, the new retail food line will be available at all major Conagra and Duncan stockists like - Walmart, Weis, Instacart, and Amazon, among others.

Celebrating the exclusive partnership with Dolly, Conagra has also introduced the third 'Dolly Parton’s Bake Like a Rockstar Baking Collection.' Priced at over $40, the collection features three baking mixes and a wide range of baking tools and recipes. Orders for the collection can be placed on Dolly's website - bakingwithdolly.com - starting on January 24 at 3:00 pm ET. The limited-edition collection can only be availed for a limited time or until supplies last.

Dolly Parton's retail food line is expected to hit stores in the coming days (Image via Conagra Brands)

Conagra announced the news of the partnership through a press release this Tuesday, with Tom McGough, Chief Operating Officer, quoting:

"This unprecedented partnership with Dolly Parton gives us an incredible opportunity to further cement Conagra Brands in our established categories, while authentically positioning us for tremendous growth in new ones including Southern cooking and comfort food."

Sharing a quick brief on the plans for the upcoming items, Dolly Parton commented:

"We're looking to continue to inspire special moments in the kitchen, with some of my family's favorite recipes, and I think people are really going to love them!"

All you need to know about Dolly Parton and Conagra Brands' Retail Food line

Dolly Parton is ready to make a major splash in the retail food industry as the Grammy-winning singer enters an "unprecedented, exclusive agreement" with Conagra Brands. Over the last few years, Dolly has created and sold a wide range of decadent baking mixes in partnership with the Conagra subsidiary, Duncan Hines. Thrilled to be working with Conagra again, Dolly will now be going beyond the baking category with the new retail food line.

Set to hit stores nationwide in the coming days, Parton's retail food line is expected to feature her family's favorite recipes that fans have come to adore over the years. Although a confirmed list of the items being launched in the first batch is not available, Conagra Brands has hinted that the retail line will begin with a focus on refrigerated groceries, frozen snacks, and other comfy meal options.

Dolly Parton's upcoming retail food line will feature her authentic family recipes (Image via Conagra Brands)

Apart from the new retail food line, Dolly and Conagra are also looking forward to an expanded range of baking mixes, including - Banana Nut Muffin Mix, Blueberry Muffin Mix, Cinnamon Crumb Cake Mix, Yellow Cake Mix, and Chocolate Cake Mix. The new baking mixes will be hitting store shelves this winter.

Expected to be priced close to their counterparts, the upcoming offerings will be availed at starting prices of as low as $1.54. Additionally, fans will also get to witness Dolly Parton's entry into the breakfast category as she introduces a new Buttermilk Pancake Mix. The breakfast mix will be launching later in 2024 with other frozen items.