Cheetos launches Crunchy Buffalo flavor ahead of Super Bowl LVIII: Everything to Know

Cheetos is tuning in to the Super Bowl LVIII energy as the snack brand introduced an all-new Crunchy Buffalo flavor. The new snack takes inspiration from the most popular Super Bowl snack - buffalo wings - and aims to deliver a similar blast of flavors in a reimagined crunchable avatar.

Unlike other snacks, the Crunchy Buffalo does not try to be the best but the 'second best' after the beloved buffalo wings. Packed with tangy and spicy flavors, the new snack is available at all major retailers across the United States, including Walmart and Target. Priced at over $4.39, the new snack is joining the 'crunchy' line-up as a permanent offering.

The new Crunchy Buffalo snack is available at Walmart and Target (Image via Cheetos)

The Frito-Lay-owned snack brand announced the launch of the new Crunchy Buffalo snack through a press release last week, with Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing, quoting:

"As a culture disruptor, Cheetos has a history of embracing bold flavors and hacking into new snack categories, such as the newest launch of Cheetos Pretzels or fan-favorite Mac 'N Cheese."

Sharing how being the second best can also be good enough, Tina Mahal added:

"While we know there's no beating out Buffalo wings as a favorite gameday staple, C. Crunchy Buffalo proves that being second-best can taste just as good."

Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo flavor is priced at $4.39

Packed in bold yellow-themed bags of 8.5 oz each, the new Crunchy Buffalo flavor comes at a standard retail price of over $4.39.

Fans can get the new snack from all major retailers nationwide, including Walgreens, Walmart, Empire Deli, Cafe Bravo, 7-Eleven, Food Market, Target, Duane Reade, and CVS, among others.

Each bag of the crunchable snack is loaded with over 150 calories, 2 grams of proteins, 10 grams of total fats, 16 grams of total carbohydrates, and 10 milligrams of calcium.

While Buffalo Wings may always be the first choice for Super Bowl snacking sessions, the new snack is expected to fill the gap for people who don't like their hands to be messy while enjoying the games.

Whether your pick is a hot serving of Buffalo Wings or a bag of the Crunchy Buffalo snacks, you better not miss the Super Bowl LVIII scheduled for Sunday, February 11. The game which is to be played at the 'Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas' will also be available to stream on CBS, Paramount, and Nickelodeon.

The new Crunchy Buffalo flavor is priced at over $4.49 (Image via Cheetos)

In the spirit of the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII game and the new Crunchy Buffalo snack, Cheetos is also running a limited-time sweepstakes that will allow lucky fans to win exciting prizes, including - a cash prize of over $22,222.22 and numerous bags of Crunchy Buffalo snacks.

You can participate in the sweepstakes by adding a comment with chicken wing emojis on the snack brand's Instagram page. The sweepstakes ends on February 11, 2024, and the rewards will be drawn on February 12.