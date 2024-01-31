Sonic Drive-In launches Pulled Pork BBQ menu: Items, Prices, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Sonic Drive-In is welcoming summer early as the chain introduces a new Pulled Pork BBQ menu. Aimed at redefining the love for barbeque flavors and pulled pork, the new menu offers three exciting additions: a Pulled Pork BBQ Cheeseburger, a Pulled Pork Sandwich, and Pulled Pork BBQ Totchos.

Hitting stores nationwide on February 5, the new Pulled Pork BBQ menu will be available at a starting price of over $3.39, excluding taxes. Following the official launch this Monday, the Pulled Pork BBQ menu will be available at all participating stores for a limited time. The new items can also be enjoyed at home when ordering for delivery or pick-up through the chain's mobile app or website.

The new Pulled Pork BBQ menu starts at over $3.99 (Image via Sonic Drive-In)

The Oklahoma-based fast food chain announced the launch of the new Pulled Pork BBQ menu through a press release on January 29, with Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation, quoting:

"The passion for barbeque among our guests fueled the drive to put our own spin on these craveable favorites.”

Sharing a quick brief of the idea behind the new barbeque-themed offerings, Gibson added:

“We’re always pushing the boundaries and finding new ways to take fan-favorite items, like our cheeseburgers and tots, to the next level. These new items are a harmony of BBQ’s best flavors, proving BBQ really does make everything better.”

Sonic Drive-In's Pulled Pork BBQ menu hits stores on February 5

Smokey barbeque flavors are taking over Sonic Drive-In stores as the chain introduces an all-new Pulled Pork BBQ menu. Loaded with the sloppy goodness of pulled pork and savory cherrywood-smoked sauce, the new menu includes - a Pulled Pork BBQ Cheeseburger, a Pulled Pork Sandwich, and Pulled Pork BBQ Totchos.

Hitting stores nationwide on February 5, the new menu will stay around for over two months. The Pulled Pork BBQ menu is also available on early access when ordering through Sonic Drive-In's mobile app starting on January 29 for the excited customers. The early access deal is suitable for all in-store, delivery, and pick-up orders placed exclusively through the chain's mobile app.

The new Pulled Pork BBQ menu is available in stores starting February 5 (Image via Sonic Drive-In)

Available on the menu until March 31, the limited-time Pulled Pork BBQ offerings include:

Pulled Pork BBQ Cheeseburger ($5.29) - It offers a 100% original beef patty, smokey pulled pork, the chain's signature cherrywood-smoked sauce, melty American cheese and crispy pickles served between a toasted brioche bun. Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich ($3.99) - It features a brioche bun sandwich that comes loaded with hearty portions of cherrywood smoke sauce-coated smokey pulled pork and crisp pickles. Pulled Pork BBQ Totchos ($3.39) – The Pulled Pork BBQ Totchos (tater-tot-nachos) offer the chain's iconic Tots with a reimagined twist of pulled pork toppings and cherrywood-smoked sauce.

Sonic Drive-In is also making it easier for fans to wash down the heavy barbeque flavors with the trendy 'Dirty Drinks' style beverages. Available as a customization option, the trendy infusion aims to enhance the beverage experience with additions of rich coconut, cream, and lime flavors. Priced at an additional $1.30, the customization can be enjoyed with all classic drinks and beverages on the menu.