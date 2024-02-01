Which actors from Parks & Recreation are featured in the Mountain Dew Super Bowl ad? Details explored

Mountain Dew's Baja Blast turned 20 this year and the citrusy drink is going all out for the celebrations with a new Super Bowl LVIII ad. The much-awaited commercial which will be aired for the first time during the upcoming game on Sunday, February 11, will feature two famed 'Parks & Recreation' actors - Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman.

The two teasers of the upcoming Super Bowl spot shared by MTN Dew on YouTube allow fans to witness Aubrey in her iconic poker-face reactions while responding to a call about a gift and even when sparing with her reptilian co-star as she tries to 'have a blast' with a bottle of MTN Dew Baja Blast.

Although Nick is yet to appear in either of the teasers, the PepsiCo-owned brand has confirmed that the official spot will be reuniting the two essential members of the Pawnee Parks Department.

The upcoming Super Bowl LVIII commercial for Mountain Dew will feature both Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman (Image via @plazadeaubrey / @nickofferman / Instagram)

The PepsiCo-owned citrusy drinks brand shared the celebration plans with fans earlier in January, with JP Bittencourt, Vice President of MTN Dew, quoting:

"MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way. Nothing's better than giving fans what they've asked for, with a few additional surprises to keep the celebration going all year long."

Promising epic experiences for Mountain Dew fans nationwide, Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketer of Taco Bell, added:

"As we embark on this BAJAVERSARY celebration with our friends at MTN DEW, we look forward to providing our loyal fans with more epic experiences and rewards to continue fueling their love for MTN DEW BAJA BLAST!"

Mountain Dew's Super Bowl ad features Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman

Mountain Dew believes that having a blast could be as simple as enjoying a refreshing Baja Blast anywhere, any time, and the brand is all set to promote the same through a Super Bowl ad with Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman from the renowned Parks & Recreation show.

Scheduled to be aired during the first quarter of the Big Game being played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the official spot is expected to be centered around the unique personalities of the two characters - April Ludgate and Ron Swanson.

Although Mountain Dew has been quiet about what the Super Bowl commercial may offer, fans are guaranteed to have a rollercoaster ride of emotions as their favorite members from the Pawnee Parks Department reunite after nine years.

The official MTN Dew Baja Blast Super Bowl LVIII commercial will air during the first quarter of the game (Image via Mountain Dew)

The major event is also expected to help the soda brand in the indirect promotion of the Baja Blast and Baja Blast Zero beverages which have officially rolled out to retailers nationwide. The drinks that were exclusive to Taco Bell can now be availed at all major retailers across the United States throughout the year.

It is to be noted that the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII ad may not be the first for MTN Dew, however, the last Big Game ad from the citrusy drinks brand was aired back in 2021.