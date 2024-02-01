Mister Bee launches Biscuits & Gravy potato chips: Price, Availability, and More

Mister Bee joined hands with Tudor’s Biscuit World as the Virginia brand introduced an all-new Biscuits & Gravy Potato Chip. As the name suggests, the new snack offers a perfect fusion between the savory flavors of gravy and the richness of biscuits in every bite to deliver a crunchy potato snack that is guaranteed to leave fans craving for more.

Packed in 8-oz bags of crunchy deliciousness, the Biscuits & Gravy potato chips have been available at all major retailers across the United States since mid-January.

The new Biscuits & Gravy potato chips have been available at stores since mid-January (Image via Tejasvi Maheshwari / Pexels)

The Virginia-based snack brand announced the launch of the new potato chips through a press release this Wednesday, January 31, with Mary Anne Ketelsen, Co-Owner of Mister Bee, saying:

“We talked a little bit about Tudor’s biscuits and gravy and that is another, very popular in West Virginia. We talked about it, he got in touch with them and became very excited about the possibility of doing business with them. And now it’s happening.”

Ketelsen adds,

"Our team at Mister Bee is always looking for new and innovative ways to tantalize the taste buds of our customers, and we found a great match in Tudor’s Biscuit World’s biscuit and gravy offering. The partnership we have built here is very special, and it also supports a very worthy cause in our communities.”

Mister Bee's Biscuits & Gravy potato chips are priced at over $3.99

Two of the most renowned culinary masters from West Virginia, Mister Bee and Tudor’s Biscuit World, came together recently as they introduced the new Biscuits & Gravy potato chips. Made with quality potatoes, the crunchy chips offer a similar flavor profile to heartwarming buttermilk biscuits coated in a warm mix of creamy sausage gravy.

Allowing fans across the country to enjoy the iconic West Virginia flavors in every bite, the Biscuits & Gravy potato chips will leave you walking down memory lane. Packed in bold yellow and brown-themed chip bags, the new potato chip snacks can be availed at standard retail prices of over $3.99.

Joining the brand's portfolio as permanent offerings, the new snack can be purchased from all major retailers in and outside West Virginia, including Walmart, Kroger, Mountaineer Meat Market and SeaFood Co., Gro-Mart, Par Mar Stores, Piggly Wiggly Store, and St. Marys Galaxy, among others.

Walmart locations that sell the chips include Huntington, Barboursville, South Charleston, Hurricane, Cross Lanes, Nitro, Logan, Williamson, Mason, Ripley, and Spencer.

The Biscuits & Gravy potato chips come in 8-oz bags for over $3.99 (Image via Mountaineer Meat Market and SeaFood Co.)

Mister Bee fans would be happy to know that a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each potato chip bag will be going towards supporting Make-A-Wish, West Virginia. The non-profit will be using the proceeds to grant the wishes of children across the region who have been continuously fighting critical illnesses over the past few years.