Popeyes brings back heart-shaped Strawberry Biscuits: Price, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Popeyes is welcoming Valentine's with a sweet treat as the chain announces the return of the heart-shaped Strawberry biscuits. Inspired by the chain's signature buttermilk biscuits, the returning favorite is loaded with decadent pieces of strawberries and comes decorated with a drizzle of vanilla icing.

Hitting stores starting February 5, the heart-shaped Strawberry biscuits will be available nationwide for a limited time only. Priced at over $1.79 each, the delicious treats can be ordered at the nearest Popeyes restaurant. Fans can also enjoy them right from their couch when placing pick-up or doorstep delivery orders through the chain's mobile app or website.

The heart-shaped Strawberry Biscuits return to stores for Valentine's (Image via Popeyes)

While the returning treats are not confirmed to be coming to regions other than the United States, Canadian fans may still be able to grab a similar strawberry-filled dessert - Strawberry Cream Cheese Fried Pie. Fans in the United Kingdom, however, will only be able to enjoy the biscuits either in the original recipe or in the honey variant.

Popeyes' heart-shaped Strawberry Biscuits hit stores on February 5

Popeyes is welcoming lovebirds for their lunch and dinner dates this Valentine's as the chain brings back the heart-shaped Strawberry Biscuits. The fan favorite which was first added to the chain's menu back in 2023, is returning to stores nationwide this Monday. Made with the chain's iconic buttermilk biscuit recipe, the delicious treat comes loaded with sweet pieces of real strawberries.

Similar to the chain's signature buttermilk biscuits, the heart-shaped Strawberry Biscuits pair perfectly with spicy and savory offerings from the chain's menu such as fried chicken sandwiches, signature chicken, chicken tenders, and chicken nuggets.

Priced at over $1.79 each (excluding taxes), the upcoming treat will be available a-la-carte, or in servings of three and four biscuits. Expected to stick around for a limited time only, the seasonal dessert can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the United States until February 25.

Sorting out the Valentine's date plans for fans, the fast food chain is also offering a wide range of '2 Can Dine' deals starting at over $11.99. The limited-time deals that can be availed through orders placed on the chain's app or website come with two to six pieces of chicken wings, chicken tenders, classic sides, and biscuits to be shared with your better halves this Valentine's.

Popeyes gives back with the returning heart-shaped Strawberry Biscuits

Making the return of the love-filled heart-shaped Strawberry Biscuit extra special, the fried chicken fast food chain has also announced that it will be giving back a sum of all proceeds from the sale of the limited-time biscuits to the Popeyes Foundation's "Serving With Love" initiative. For each heart-shaped Strawberry Biscuit sold in the next few weeks, the chain will be donating $1 to the initiative.

The initiative, which was started back in 2023, aims to assist needy people and areas that are facing food insecurity and limited access to nourishment as a result of economic circumstances, natural disasters, and other enemies. The project includes several food assistance programs, including the delivery of ready-to-eat food supplies during natural catastrophes, after-school meals, and food donations to food banks.