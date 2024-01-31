Starbucks Valentine’s Day Drinks: New additions, Prices, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Starbucks is tuning in to the season of love as the chain introduced two new Valentine's Day drinks - Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino and the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew. Infused with the rich flavors of chocolate and strawberries, the new drinks are being promoted as 'Love at First Sip duo'. They are aimed at delivering a decadent beverage experience as sweet as love itself.

Available at stores nationwide starting January 30, the new Valentine's Day drinks can be enjoyed at starting prices of over $5.95.Expected to stick around for a limited time, the new drinks can be available at the nearest participating stores. Orders for the two Valentine's drinks can also be placed through the chain's website or mobile app for store pickup and doorstep deliveries.

The new Valentine's Day drinks hit stores starting January 30 (Image via Starbucks)

People looking forward to enjoying the new Valentine's drinks and other treats from the menu right at their homes can enjoy a 20% discount when ordering through DoorDash. The limited-time offer is available at all participating locations until February 4 and can be availed on a minimum order value of $15.

Starbucks' Love at First Sip duo starts at over $5.95

The season of love is right around the corner, as are the love-filled Valentine's Day drinks from Starbucks. Introduced to the menu this Tuesday, the Love at First Sip duo runs high on chocolatey flavors and delivers the same with bold twists of fruity strawberry and rich hazelnut notes.

Welcoming guests to enjoy a decadent beverage experience, the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino and the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew can be the perfect choice for your date this Valentine's. Starting at over $5.95, the new drinks can be enjoyed at all participating stores nationwide.

The new Love at First Sip duo is based around chocolatey flavors (Image via Starbucks)

The limited-time Valentine's Day drinks include:

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino ($5.95 to $7.75) - The pink frappuccino features a decadent blend of milk, strawberry puree, ice, and java chips. Available in tall, grande, and venti sizes, it is served with a top layer of strawberry puree and whipped cream. Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew ($5.95 and $7.15) - The chilled beverage features the chain's iconic Cold Brew infused with the sweetness of roasted hazelnut notes. Available in tall, grande, venti, and trenta sizes, it comes with toppings of chocolate-cream cold foam and chocolate cookie crumbles.

Fans looking forward to enjoying the Love at First Sip duo at a Starbucks store can earn extra rewards by bringing in their own clean, reusable cups. For a limited time, all reward program members bringing their cups will earn an additional 25 Stars (reward points) on top of the regular 10-cent discount.

Valentine's Day gifts at Starbucks

Welcoming the season of love, Starbucks is also offering an all-new collection of Valentine-themed drinkware. Adorned with cute hearts and flowers, the new collection has been available at participating stores since early January. Starting at over $16.95, the new drinkware collection can be ideal for fans who find it difficult to pick the right gift for their better halves.

The new Valentine-themed drinkware comes in floral and heart themes (Image via Starbucks)

From floral mugs to gradient cold cups and look-through bottles, the new collection has something for almost everyone:

Tri-Color Gradient Cold Cup (24 oz) - Priced at over $22.95, it features a trendy cold cup in vibrant themes of pink and blue.

- Priced at over $22.95, it features a trendy cold cup in vibrant themes of pink and blue. Valentine’s Day Floral Mug (14 oz) - Priced at over $16.95, it features a classic green mug with floral prints and red hearts.

- Priced at over $16.95, it features a classic green mug with floral prints and red hearts. Hydrangeas & Hearts Cold Cup (24 oz) - Priced at over $24.95, it comes in a dazzling theme with prints of colorful hearts and a heart-shaped straw topper.

Priced at over $24.95, it comes in a dazzling theme with prints of colorful hearts and a heart-shaped straw topper. Valentine’s Day Reusable Color Changing Hot Cup Set (16 oz) - Priced at over $19.95, it features a set of six unique color-changing reusable cups with floral and heart prints.

Priced at over $19.95, it features a set of six unique color-changing reusable cups with floral and heart prints. Heart Water Bottle (20 oz) - Perfect to keep you hydrated throughout the day, the themed glass bottle is over $24.95 and features prints of pink, green, gray, and red hearts.

While most of the themed drinkware is available at participating locations nationwide, some of them may be limited to Starbucks locations at grocery stores, universities, and airports. Fans looking forward to gifting them to their better halves should grab them as soon as possible, as they may not be available once supplies run out.