Old El Paso launches Dessert Taco Shells: Price, availability, and more

Old El Paso is joining hands with Cinnamon Toast Crunch as the company introduces all-new Stand N Stuff Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dessert Taco Shells. Made with corn flour, the dessert taco shells feature the brand's signature crunch and come blasted with sweet cinnamon flavors from Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s iconic dusting.

Offering a perfect fusion between tacos and breakfast, the Dessert Taco Shells are uniting fans nationwide, including two Super Bowl stars, JJ Watt and Justin Jefferson. Both Watt and Jefferson are avid fans of Old El Paso and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, respectively, and have teamed up with the two brands for the launch of the fusion product.

The new Dessert Taco Shells hit stores on February 7 (Image via Walmart)

Available all across the United States starting February 7, the Dessert Taco Shells can be availed of in limited-edition boxes featuring the two Super Bowl stars. Priced at over $3.18 each, the taco shell boxes are exclusively available for purchase at Walmart.com. Containing ten taco shells each, the 5.4-ounce boxes can be ordered for a limited time or until supplies last.

The Tex-Mex-style food company announced the launch of the Dessert Taco Shells through a press release this week, with Jenny Jonker, Brand Experience Manager, quoting:

“We love adding unexpected flavor combinations to our roster, and this collaboration between Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Old El Paso pairs the most valuable players from the cereal and taco game for a one-of-a-kind format that gives taco night the sweet touchdown it deserves.”

Sharing a quick brief about the new dessert item, Jonker added:

“The Most Valuable Taco is coming off the bench to help cereal and taco fans alike indulge in the beloved tastes and textures they count on from General Mills.”

Old El Paso's Dessert Taco Shells are priced at $3.18

Old El Paso is reimagining tacos with Cinnamon Toast Crunch as the company introduces the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dessert Taco Shells. Made with quality ingredients like Limed Corn Flour, Fructose, Sugar, and Cinnamon, the new item offers a perfect fusion between the crunchiness of corn taco shells and the churro-like cinnamon flavors from Cinnamon Toast Crunch's Cinnadust.

Packing only 80 calories each, the Dessert Taco Shells can be an ideal choice for making guilt-free and exciting desserts every once in a while. Whether you fill them with ice cream, cake, cream cheese, or fruits, the cinnamon-infused taco shells are guaranteed to be a perfect fix for those hunger pangs and sweet tooth cravings during the upcoming Super Bowl games.

Fans nationwide can grab the limited-edition boxes of Dessert Taco Shells from Walmart.com for over $3.18. While the themed boxes will only be available until supplies last, regular boxes of the new sugary taco shells will be hitting major retail stores nationwide starting this March.

Celebrating the launch of the new dessert and the upcoming Super Bowl game, Old El Paso is running an 'out-of-home' advertising promotion featuring a giant taco trophy. Aimed at promoting the new product and engaging fans for the Big Game, the trophy can be seen at the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign in L.A.