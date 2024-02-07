BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse brings Sweetheart Pizookie for Valentine’s Day: Ingredients, price, availability, and all you need to know

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is welcoming Valentine's Day with a fruity treat as the chain introduced the new Sweetheart Pizookie. Inspired by the chain's signature Pizookie desserts, the new offering features delicious ingredients like - double chocolate cookies, Ghirardelli chocolate chunks, vanilla bean ice cream, strawberry puree, and freshly sliced strawberries.

Available at restaurants starting February 1, the Sweetheart Pizookie can be enjoyed all across the United States. The decadent dessert can only be ordered in-store and may not be available for pick-up or deliveries. Packing over 1,030 calories, it is available on the menu for a limited time only.

The new Sweetheart Pizookie hits BJ's restaurants on February 1 (Image via BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse)

Making the dine-in experience even more rewarding, BJ's will be offering a free Pizookie coupon to all guests dining in on February 14. The chain is also offering a bonus $10 reward card to all shoppers purchasing digital gift cards between February 1 and February 14.

It is to be noted that both the bonus gift card and the freebie dessert can be redeemed at participating stores for a limited time between February 15 and March 31.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse's Sweetheart Pizookie is priced at $9.25

The new offering starts with a sweet-n-salty double chocolate cookie base which is decorated with decadent toppings of Ghirardelli chocolate chunks and vanilla bean ice cream. rich strawberry puree, and fresh strawberry slices.

The Sweetheart Pizookie is priced at over $9.35 (Image via BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse)

Served with a chocolate shell topping on the side, the new dessert allows slight customization in the toppings - the Sweetheart Pizookie can be availed either in Vanilla, Chocolate, or Vanilla & chocolate ice cream choices.

Other Valentine's specials from BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Apart from the Sweetheart Pizookie, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse is also offering some other Valentine's specials that are available nationwide, starting as early as February 1. Aimed at offering a complete meal experience to couples, the limited-time specials can be enjoyed at all participating restaurants until February 15.

The Valentine's specials start at over $11.95 (Image via BJ's)

Packing bold and rich flavors in every bite and sip, the special offerings include:

Strawberry Rose Lemon Drop ($12.50) - A delectable mix of Monin mango puree, Monin white peach, Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, and strawberry puree.

- A delectable mix of Monin mango puree, Monin white peach, Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, and strawberry puree. Strawberry Mango Mimosa ($11.95) - The boozy drink features a delicious mix of Monnin mango puree, Silver Gate Vineyard Brut, strawberry puree, and orange juice. It is served with a whole strawberry.

- The boozy drink features a delicious mix of Monnin mango puree, Silver Gate Vineyard Brut, strawberry puree, and orange juice. It is served with a whole strawberry. Surf & Turf Stack ($34.25) - It features an 8. oz tender fillet mignon that is served along with four jumbo cajun spiced shrimps sauteed in garlic butter. It comes in a creamy bed of white cheddar mashed potatoes with toppings of fresh parsley and asparagus on the side.

It is to be noted that the seafood and steak combo is limited to dine-in orders only. The two drinks, however, can be enjoyed either at the restaurant or through the comforts of your home and when ordered for pickup or delivery through the chain's app or website.