MOD Pizza introduces Red Velvet No Name Cake: Price, availability, and more

MOD Pizza is ushering into the season of love with a new dessert as the chain introduced an all-new 'Red Velvet No Name Cake.' Inspired by the chain's signature dessert, the new offering features a delicious red velvet cake loaded with cream cheese filling topped with heart-shaped sugary sprinkles.

Available all across the United States and Canada starting February 1, the new dessert can only be enjoyed for a limited time or until supplies last. Priced between $3.27 to $3.89 in the United States and over $5.19 in Canada, the 'Red Velvet No Name Cake' can be availed at the nearest MOD restaurant. Fans can also order it through the chain's website or mobile app for curbside pickup, takeout, and doorstep deliveries.

The new Red Velvet No Name Cake hits stores on February 1 (Image via MOD Pizza)

The pizza restaurant chain announced the launch of the new dessert through a press release last week, with Scott Uehlein, Vice President of Culinary Excellence and Innovation at MOD, saying:

“Our Red Velvet No Name Cake is a decadent, craveable treat which is the perfect combination of rich, creamy and sweet. With Valentine’s Day coming up and spring fast approaching, it is a great way to finish a meal at MOD.”

MOD Pizza's 'Red Velvet No Name Cake' is priced at over $3.27

MOD Pizza is offering a velvety dessert experience for guests this Valentine's, as the chain introduced the new 'Red Velvet No Name Cake.' Adorning rich red colors, the fluffy cake is perfect for enjoying on your own or sharing between two people. The decadent cake features rich red velvet flavors with subtle chocolatey notes and is decorated with heart-shaped white sprinkles.

A perfect pairing for spicy and savory offerings like pizzas, wings, salads, and pies from the chain's menu, the 'Red Velvet No Name Cake' can be availed at starting prices of over $3.27.

Expected to stick around till May 13, the new dessert can be found at over 540 locations across Canada and the United States. Guests can enjoy the creamy dessert in-store or grab it on the go when placing a takeout or curbside pickup order through the chain's app or website.

The Red Velvet No Name Cake will be available in stores till May 13 (Image via MOD Pizza)

Apart from the 'Red Velvet No Name Cake,' MOD also offers other limited-time and seasonal cakes in honor of certain events and celebrations. The Chocolate No Name Cakes, however, can be found at stores throughout the year.

Fans looking forward to getting a Chocolate No Name Cake or the new Red Velvet No Name Cake for free can do so by simply joining MOD Pizza's reward program by signing up through the chain's website or mobile app.