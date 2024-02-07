Burger King's Million Dollar Whopper Contest: How to participate and all you need to know

Burger King is making the Whopper experience even more exciting as the chain unveils a new Million Dollar Whopper Contest. The limited-time contest that began this Monday engages fans by allowing them to build the perfect Whopper of their imagination with almost any toppings of their choice.

Running through March 17, the contest will allow three lucky participants to have their creations sold at stores nationwide for a limited time. The $1,000,000 cheque, however, will only be available to one of the three participants who get the most votes from fans trying the three new Whopper creations at BK restaurants later this year.

The Million Dollar Whopper Contest will run between February 5 and March 17 (Image via Burger King)

Whopper fans, fast food enthusiasts, and flavor experts across the country can participate in the contest by visiting BK.com/MDW (or the BK app) and creating their best Whopper variation between February 5 and March 17.

Once satisfied with your creations, simply submit your entry to complete your participation. While no purchases are necessary for participation, guests may have to sign in to their free Burger King Royal Perks reward program account to submit their entry.

The fast food chain unveiled the Million Dollar Whopper Contest through a press release this Monday, February 5, with Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

"Burger King is all about Having It Your Way, and this contest is a true embodiment of that. More than 50% of Guests customize their Whopper sandwich, and now, the possibilities of what those customizations include are endless."

Cheering up fans to show their love for Whopper by participating in the contest, the Chief Marketing Officer added:

"And, whether or not your Whopper ends up in restaurants nationwide, we're giving Guests the opportunity to experience and share their creation using the power of A.I. technology."

All you need to know about Burger King's Million Dollar Whopper Contest

Burger King is calling in hundreds and thousands of entries from fans nationwide for the limited-time 'Million Dollar Whopper Contest.' While every United States resident aged over 18 years can participate in the contest, only three finalists selected by the judges will move on to the next round of the contest.

The three finalists will get an opportunity to have their recipes refined at BK Miami headquarters, which will then be rolled out to restaurants nationwide. Once the three Whoppers hit stores, BK fans will be able to sample them and pick their favorite. The Whopper creation with the most votes will be selected as the final winner and will be awarded the massive $1,000,000 cash prize.

Excited enough about the contest? Participate today by creating your Whopper either with an Impossible patty or a Flame-Grilled beef patty.

While participants can choose up to eight topping options, they are not allowed to use unedible ingredients or allergens like crustaceans (shrimps, lobsters, prawns, and crabs, among others) or nuts. Everything else, from pepperoni, truffles, mushrooms, sausages, eggs, cheese, veggies, bacon, and even fruits, is good to go.

The Million Dollar Whopper Contest will allow one lucky participant to win a $1 million cash prize (Image via Burger King)

Fans nationwide can participate in the Million Dollar Whopper Contest between February 5 and March 17 by following these steps:

Open the Burger King app on your phone or visit BK.com/MDW. Follow the on-screen prompts to create your customized Whopper with up to eight topping options. Submit your entry through your free Royal Perks account. Each participant can submit up to three unique entries.

Once participants submit the entry, they will be able to witness their Whopper creations come to life with an AI-generated preview. They can then add AI-generated themed backgrounds and jingles to the preview to create their Whopper ad that can be shared on social media. It is to be noted that creating or sharing the ad is not necessary for your entry to count.

Welcoming fans to enjoy the contest to the fullest, Burger King will create an immersive "Million Dollar Whopper World" pop-up at the Santa Monica Pier between February 17 and 18.

The pop-up will not just allow fans to create and enjoy their own Whopper combinations with unique ingredients, but will also let them grab exclusive merchandise and sample a limited-time 'California-inspired Whopper sandwich.'