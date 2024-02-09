What does Coca-Cola Spiced taste like? Release Date, and All You Need to Know

Coca-Cola has a refreshing surprise for fans this month as the company unveils a new beverage, Coca-Cola Spiced. This new beverage offers a similar taste to the original Coke with fruity flavors of raspberries and a kick of spiciness from the blend of 'aromatic' spices. Joining the brand's portfolio as a permanent offering, the Spiced Coke will be available along with signature Coke variants such as vanilla and cherry.

The new beverage which targets the growing demand for spicy food and drinks across the country, is scheduled for a nationwide release on February 19. Following the official release, the new beverage can be purchased from all major retailers in both cans and PET bottles.

The new Spiced Coke will be available in the United States and Canada (Image via Coca-Cola)

Following the introduction of the new beverage, Sue Lynne Cha, Vice President of Marketing for North America, commented:

"Consumers are looking for more bold flavors and more complex flavor profiles. That's a trend we started to see in food, but also in beverage, and we thought that was a unique space for us to play in."

Sharing how the spicy beverage segment could be a good opportunity for the beverage brand, Shakir Moin, Chief of Marketing, added:

"If you go to the aisles, you'll see the amount of spiciness has gone up because consumers' taste palettes have evolved. We realized that could be an opportunity for us."

The new Spiced Coca-Cola hits stores on February 19

With the launch of a brand-new beverage called Spiced Coca-Cola, the largest beverage brand in the world, Coca-Cola is aiming to capitalize on the expanding spice trends in the food and drink industry. The new drink is based on the classic Coke flavors, which are boosted by the tart raspberry overtones and a potent addition of spicy spices.

As fans come across the new drink on store aisles, they may notice that the labels of the Spiced Coke feature a gradient of the signature Coca-Cola red and the Raspberry pink reminding them of the two delicious flavors. Sitting right on top of the gradient is the word 'SPICED' with refreshing waves represented as dots spread across the lower parts of the label.

Exclusive to the United States and Canada for now, the new flavor can be found at all major retailers, including - Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger, and InstaCart, among others. While the official pricing for the new drink is yet to be revealed, a 12-pack of the 12 fl. oz. Spiced Coke cans are 'pre-listed' for over $7.49 on the Target website.

Apart from Spiced Coke, the beverage brand is also introducing a new Coke Creations drink called 'Happy Tears - Drops of Joy.' Scheduled for a nationwide launch on February 17, the new flavor will offer a similar flavor profile to the original Coke but with a kick of salty mineral flavors to evoke magical moments of kindness and happy tears.

Introduced in silver-themed cans, the limited-edition beverage will only be available in a zero-sugar variant. Unlike other Coke flavors, the 'Happy Tears - Drops of Joy' will be exclusively available to purchase through TikTok in the United States for a limited time or till supplies last.