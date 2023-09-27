"Worst Coke flavor ever": AI Coca-Cola taste leaves netizens Disappointed 

Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar seems to be getting some serious heat from fans for what they thought would have been an innovative and futuristic flavor. Launched globally on September 15, the new Y3000 Zero Sugar is the latest mystery flavor from the soda brand's 'Creations' segment.

Available in select global markets, including the United States, Europe, and Africa, among others, the new drink is co-created with the futuristic touch of Artificial Intelligence and Human expertise. Promoted to taste like the year 3000, the new soda can be found at major retailers in specific regions for a limited time.

The Y3000 Zero Sugar is available in select markets for a limited time only (Image via Coca-Cola)

Although the new mystery flavor sounds pretty unique and appealing, those who have already tried it think otherwise. A Reddit post about the new drink saw all sorts of comments from people who seemed pretty disappointed with the drink. Sharing a similar experience, one user commented:

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Fans find Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar disappointing

AI or Artificial Intelligence seems to have been the talk of the town for some time now and has often been linked with thought-provoking discoveries and innovation. Hyped about the potential of AI, Coca-Cola also jumped aboard the AI train earlier this month as the brand launched a new mystery flavor - Y3000 Zero Sugar.

A brainchild of human expertise and futuristic AI vision, the new drink was touted to taste like the future. However, this AI game didn't age so well for the soda brand's new Y3000 Zero Sugar, which most consumers found "awful."

As the discussion about the new drink continued on Reddit, fans couldn't help but share both hilarious and critical takes on the unappetizing taste and flavor profile of the new Y3000 Zero Sugar on social media.

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Comment byu/pokefire44 from discussion in196 Expand Post

Those looking forward to sampling the new mystery flavor on their own can find it at the nearest retailers. Exclusively available in the regions of Europe, Canada, Africa, China, and the United States, the new drink can be purchased for a limited time only.

Founded back in January 1892 by the founders John Stith Pemberton and Asa Griggs Candle, Coca-Cola, or Coke, is the world's largest soda band. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the multinational company distributes its soda and other similar beverages to over 200 countries across the globe.