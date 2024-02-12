Deep Indian Kitchen introduces Kati Street Wraps: Varieties, price, availability, and more

Deep Indian Kitchen is bringing the exotic Indian street food experience right to American homes with the new product line - Kati Street Wraps. The first grab-n-go offerings from the Indian frozen food brand, the wraps come in three flavorful varieties - Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken, and Spinach Paneer - and can be ready to enjoy within two minutes of microwaving.

Available at stores since the first week of February, the Kati Street Wraps can be purchased from Sprouts Farmers Market stores all across the United States. Priced at over $4.99 each, the street-style wraps can also be ordered online at https://shop.sprouts.com. All three variants of the wraps will also be available through other major retailers like Giant, Target, and Publix in the next few months.

The Kati Street Wraps are available at Sprouts Farmers Market (Image via Deep Indian Kitchen)

The frozen Indian food brand announced the launch of the Kati Street Wraps last week, with Kiernan Laughlin, General Manager of Deep Indian Kitchen, quoting:

"The demand for global flavors and street food is growing rapidly, but most consumers don't have the time or expertise to make them themselves and lack authentic solutions in the grocery store. That's why we're excited to introduce our innovative Kati Street Wraps and share the best of Indian street flavors and textures with consumers across the US."

Commenting on how the brand tried to perfect the street food experience for fans, Laughlin added:

"We spent over a year developing and customizing our handmade paratha wraps specifically to deliver the perfect flavor and crunch inside a crisping sleeve after only 2 minutes in the microwave. The final result replicates the Kati street cart experience and each bite will transport customers to the streets of India from almost anywhere."

