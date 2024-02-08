Wendy’s free Cheeseburgers deal: How to Avail, and All You Need to Know

Wendy’s is celebrating 40 years of the iconic “Where’s the Beef?” television commercial with an entire week of free cheeseburgers for everyone. The limited-time promotions started on February 5, 2024, allowing fans nationwide to enjoy a free serving of Dave's Single Cheeseburgers with all qualifying orders placed through the chain's mobile app.

The freebie can be availed at all participating locations across the United States for a limited time until February 12, 2024. To claim the freebie, fans simply have to add any burgers, fries, drinks, or sides valued as low as $1 to the cart along with Dave's Single Cheeseburger. While it is important to add the cheeseburger to the cart, they can get it at a discounted price when they complete the order.

The free Dave's Single Cheeseburger can be availed nationwide starting February 5 (Image via Wendy’s)

The free cheeseburger promotion is good for all in-store, delivery, or pick-up orders placed during the promotional period. However, the deal may not be applicable when ordering for delivery through third-party apps like Uber Eats, GrubHub, or DoorDash.

While it is not confirmed if the deal is exclusive to the chain's reward program members, it is advised to join the rewards program at the earliest to enjoy similar limited-time promotions and deals.

All you need to know about Wendy’s free Cheeserbuger deal

It's raining cheeseburgers at Wendy’s as the fast food chain is celebrating 40 years of the “Where’s the Beef?” TV commercial. The iconic commercial that first aired in 1984 was the fast food chain's attempt to distinguish itself from major competitors like McDonald's and Burger King. Showing a great contrast between big-name hamburgers like the Whopper and Big Mac, Wendy's focused on larger beef patties and fluffier buns in comparison to the competitors.

Paying homage to the commercial, the fast food chain is allowing fans nationwide to celebrate with free cheeseburgers between February 5 and 12, 2024. While the deal is limited to one freebie per visit, there are no set limits on how many free Dave's Single Cheeseburgers fans can claim during the promotional period. Spicing up the deal for Super Bowl Sunday, Wendy’s will also be offering a $0 delivery fee on all app orders placed on February 11, 2024.

The limited-time free Cheeseburger deal can be claimed nationwide until February 12 (Image via Wendy’s)

The free Dave's Single Cheeseburger can be claimed on all app orders by following these steps:

Open the Wendy's mobile app.

Add any items valued at $1 or more to the cart.

Add the Dave's Single Cheeseburger to the cart.

Complete your order by paying for the items to get the cheeseburger for free.

Offering another way to celebrate 40 years of the commercial, the chain has created limited-edition clothing in collaboration with an Ohio-based apparel company - Homage. The Homage x Wendy’s Collection offers six unique T-shirts either in Frosty themes or in the nostalgic “Where’s the Beef” designs.

Priced at over $32 each, the themed merch comes in sizes ranging from XS (extra small) to 3XL. Fans can grab the themed T-shirts in color choices of white, gray, yellow, red, and blue from the brand's website for a limited time or until stocks last.