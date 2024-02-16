Wendy’s adds Cinnabon Pull-Aparts to the Breakfast menu: Price, Availability, and everything to know

The breakfast menu at Wendy’s is getting extra sweet this season as the chain introduces all-new Cinnabon Pull-Aparts. Created in partnership with Cinnabon, the new offering features the iconic flavors of cinnamon rolls in a gooey on-the-go dessert format.

Hitting the chain's menu on February 26, the Cinnabon Pull-Aparts are to join the breakfast segment as a permanent offering. Aimed at adding a kick of sweet nostalgia and comfort to the mornings, the new treat will be a perfect pairing for the savory breakfast croissants and sandwiches.

Once launched, the Cinnabon Pull-Aparts can be enjoyed at participating stores nationwide for over $3.69. Served in small paper cups, the new treat will be available to order in-store, and through the Wendy’s mobile app and website for delivery and takeaways.

The fast food chain announced the launch of the new breakfast treat through a press release this Wednesday, with John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation, quoting:

“There are two large groups that are coming up. They’re alpha and Z, it’s what we call them, but their eating patterns are different. And we got to make sure that we’re tracking against those things.”

Sharing how the Cinnabon Pull-Aparts may be the thing for the younger customer base, Li added:

“The Pull-Apart definitely appeals and it resonates more with the younger generations. So we definitely have to keep a pulse because they’re probably going to have the largest impact in terms of how we think about our menu 10 years down the road.”

Offering a unique breakfast dessert, the Cinnabon Pull-Aparts are made with the best part of cinnamon rolls - the center part. Allowing fans to enjoy the best of cinnamon rolls in every bite, the dessert features bite-sized yet thick pieces of the center part.

Served with a gooey topping of the signature cream cheese frosting from Cinnabon, the upcoming dessert delivers a fun and unique breakfast experience.

Priced at over $3.69, the Cinnabon Pull-Aparts will be available on the menu throughout the day and can be paired with almost anything from Baconators to breakfast sandwiches, french fries, chicken nuggets, and much more. Guests can experience an even more indulging dessert experience by pairing it up with the chilled Vanilla Frosty.

The decadent Cinnabon Pull-Aparts can be enjoyed all across the United States starting February 26. The Cinnamon roll-inspired offering will also be making its way to Wendy’s stores in Canada starting March 18.

As Wendy's celebrates the fourth anniversary of the breakfast menu on March 2 fans can look forward to some exciting deals and promotions. The limited-time promotions are highly likely to begin either by the end of February or the beginning of March.