Taco Bell gives an overview of its 2024 menu: Possible Additions, and Everything to Know

Taco Bell shared a major spoiler with fans this Friday as the chain announced most menu additions for the year ahead. From the introduction of a new Cantina chicken menu to Bell menu additions like Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Cheesy Chicken Crispanads, Cheesy Street Chalupas, and much more, the year ahead is marked with exciting flavors aimed at taking your snacking experience up a notch.

In addition to the already exciting menu additions and innovations, the California-based fast-food restaurant chain is set to partner with major brands such as Mountain Dew, Cheeze-It, Beekeeper Coffee, and others. These partnerships will introduce unexpected spins on menu favorites, including unique offerings like the MTN DEW BAJA BLAST™ Gelato, among several other new additions.

The year ahead is full of exciting flavor for Bell fans (Image via Taco Bell)

The fast food chain also shared plans about bringing back several old favorites, including the Nacho Fries. Unlike the previous years, the Nacho Fries will be sticking around for a longer time this year and will be available in an all-new avatar. As per Taylor Montgomery (Chief Marketing Officer), the chain will team up with Oregon-based sauce brand Secret Aardvark to offer a saucy hot version of the droolworthy snack.

Right before Halloween, Taco Bell will also allow the reward program members to decide between the return of two OG favorites - Meximelt or the Caramel Apple Empanada. The returning item will be decided through votes and brought back on the menu for a limited time during Halloween.

All you need to know about Taco Bell's upcoming menu additions

Taco Bell took to the big stage at the Los Angeles strip this Friday during the chain's first Live Más event of the year. The fan-centric event amidst the Super Bowl LVIII excitement was aimed at revealing a year's worth of new food offerings and plans for the fast food chain moving forward.

Streamed live on https://www.livemaslive.com nationwide, the one-hour-long event included big reveals about brand partnerships and announcements about new menu additions at Taco Bell and the newly opened Cantina restaurants.

While some of the revealed offerings, like the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, are hitting stores this week, the others are expected to be available by summer or later this year.

The menu additions were revealed through the Live Más event in Las Vegas on February 9 (Image via Taco Bell)

Excited to learn more about the upcoming menu additions? Here's a sneak peek into the exciting new flavors for you:

Cantina Chicken Menu - Exclusive to Taco Bell Cantina restaurant locations nationwide, the new menu includes spicy chicken-based offerings like - Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Bowl, and Cantina Chicken Taco. Expected to be available soon, the menu will also include a new Avocado Verde Salsa sauce packet to go with the offerings. Cheesy Chicken Crispanada - Hitting Taco Bell stores on February 15, it features marinated tender pieces of chicken, slow-cooked with onions, tomato, and garlic. The tender fillings come tucked in pastry dough with creamy cheddar, Monterey pepper jack, and mozzarella cheese. Crispy Chicken Nuggets - It features all-white meat chicken pieces marinated in spiced jalapeño buttermilk, breaded, and fried to crispy perfection. The savory snack will be available in two signature saucy choices - Bell sauce and Jalapeño Honey Mustard. Cheesy Street Chalupas - Made with cheesy flatbread and tortilla, it comes stuffed with a mix of mozzarella and pepper jack cheese. Fried to perfection, the Chalupa is then filled with marinated steak, slow-roasted chicken, a savory sauce, diced onions, and chopped cilantro. MTN DEW BAJA BLAST™ Gelato - Hitting stores soon, the creamy treat will feature the iconic tropical lime flavors of BAJA BLAST in a fun dessert. Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco - Inspired by the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, it comes loaded with slow-roasted chicken pieces and is served with a multi-layered enchilada dipping sauce. Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights - The iconic Cinnabon Delights infused with the famed Dulce de Leche flavor.

Confirmed pricing, availability, and more details are expected to be shared as the official launch date for the new menu additions comes closer. Fans who want to be informed about such news first should follow Taco Bell on Instagram and Twitter.