Popeyes brings back Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box: Price, availability, and all you need to know

Popeyes, the fried chicken sandwich expert, is catering to the demand for seafood this month as the chain brings back the Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box. Right in time for Lent, the returning favorites feature crisp-fried Flounder and Butterfly Shrimp infused with the chain's signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices to offer a delicious and hearty meal experience.

Available at stores since February 14, the Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box can be enjoyed all across the United States for a limited time. Priced at over $5.99, the savory offerings can be ordered at the nearest participating restaurant.

Fans can also enjoy the returning favorites right at their home when placing a doorstep delivery or takeaway order through the chain's app or website.

The Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box hit stores on February 14 (Image via Popeye)

When ordering online, guests can also grab a serving of six-piece chicken wings for free. The freebie can be claimed through the offer section on the chain's mobile app or website with a minimum order value of $10.

It is to be noted that you may need to be a member of the chain's free rewards program to be eligible for the deal.

Popeyes' Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box are priced at $5.99

With Lent coming closer, fast-food chains across the country have started putting meat-less or seafood offerings forward to cater to customers who may be abstaining from eating meat till Easter.

Tuning into the seasonal change in demand, Popeyes has also brought back the two popular seafood offerings - Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box.

The two old favorites that return to the menu almost every year can now be enjoyed nationwide for a limited time.

Made with quality Flounder and Butterfly Shrimps, Popeyes' Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box can be perfect as a quick snack or a lunch option for fans who have been looking for something a bit more unique this season.

The Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box are just in time for Lent (Image via Popeyes)

Available on the menu since February 14, the two returning seafood offerings include:

Flounder Fish Sandwich

First introduced to the menu in 2021, the Flounder fish sandwich is made with a light and flakey Flounder filet sourced right from Alaska. The fish fillets are marinated in the chain's signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, coated with the southern crispy coating, and fried till they are golden brown.

The crisp fillet comes served on a toasted brioche bun with a choice of Spicy Spread or Classic Tartar sauce, and pickles. It can be enjoyed for over $5.99.

Flounder Fish Sandwich (Image via Popeyes)

Shrimp Tackle Box

Exclusively available for pick-up, the Shrimp Tackle Box comes with eight Butterfly Shrimps which are marinated in Louisiana herbs and spices, breaded, and fried until they are perfectly golden and crispy.

The meal box also includes a regular side (cajun fries, red beans & rice, mashed potatoes with cajun gravy, or coleslaw), a buttery biscuit, and Classic Tartar sauce.

It can be availed at participating stores for over $5.99.

Shrimp Tackle Box (Image via Popeyes)

Guests looking for a more hearty experience can turn the Flounder Fish Sandwich into a meal for over $9.99. The sandwich meal comes with a choice of a regular side and a small drink.

Fans who prefer Shrimp over Flounder can grab a 1/4 Popcorn Shrimp Combo for over $11.99. The limited-time combo comes with a quarter pound of crispy Butterfly Shrimps, a regular side of choice, a biscuit, and a small drink.