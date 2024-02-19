Base Culture launches gluten-free Simply Bread: Varieties, Prices, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Base Culture expanded its fresh bread portfolio with the debut of a gluten-free Simply Bread line. Aimed at delivering a nutrient-rich and delicious bread for toast and sandwich recipes, the new line includes three varieties of bread: Classic Sandwich, Hint of Honey, and Super Seed.

Packed with the goodness of plant-based ingredients, the sliced bread is free from seed oils, refined sugar, and artificial ingredients to offer a premium experience. Available at over 15,000 retail locations across the United States, all three varieties of Simply Bread can be purchased for over $7.99.

Shoppers can find shelf-stable Simply Bread at major retailers like Whole Foods Market, Thrive Market, The Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme Market, and Publix, among others. The new bread can also be ordered for doorstep delivery from Instacart.com.

Simply Bread is made with gluten-free and plant-based ingredients (Image via Base Culture)

The frozen bread brand announced the launch of the new bread line through a press release last week, with Johnny Heiselberg, Chief Executive Officer of Base Culture, quoting:

"Store bought bread has gotten a bad rap for decades for including artificial ingredients, preservatives, refined sugar, seed oils, and lacking fiber."

Sharing how the new bread line was created, Heiselberg added:

"After painstakingly trialing over 150 recipes, we were able to create a seriously good, better-for-you bread that is packed with fiber while maintaining the flavor, texture, and reliability of what sliced bread is supposed to be and we can't wait for everyone to enjoy it."

Base Culture's Simply Bread is priced at $7.99

Base Culture continues to move forward toward its goal of inspiring clean eating habits without restrictions with the all-new Simply Bread line. Offering a better-for-you bread option for all the breakfast and quick-snacking needs, the new breads are made with natural ingredients like tapioca starch, coconut flour, tapioca fiber, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, honey, egg white powder, hemp protein, sea salt, yeast, apple cider vinegar, psyllium husk, and yeast.

Similar to the brand's original bread options, the Simply Bread line is also packed with essential nutrients and healthy fats to support our everyday lifestyles. Each pack of frozen bread contains up to 14 slices, with each slice packing over 1 gram of protein, 70 calories, 8 grams of dietary fiber, 4 grams of total fat, and over 14 grams of carbohydrates. Priced at over $7.99, the Simply Bread offerings can be found at all major retailers across the United States.

The Simply Bread line offers a better-for-you bread option packed with essential nutrients (Image via Base Culture)

Made with certified gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients, the shelf-stable Simply Bread line includes:

Classic Sandwich - A multipurpose bread for all your sandwich and snack needs, it comes loaded with the goodness of coconut, hemp, flax, and other natural ingredients. Hint of Honey - Perfect for toasts and desserts, it features a quick hint of natural sweetness from real honey. Super Seed - Rich in fibers from sunflower and flax seeds, it is perfect for keeping you feeling full for longer.

Unlike other bread options at grocers, supermarket stores, and other retailers, unopened packs of Base Culture's Simply Bread can stay fresh as long as you want them to. Once opened, the frozen bread can be enjoyed within five days for the intended top-quality experience.