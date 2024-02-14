Wonderful Pistachios debuts Jalapeño Lime Flavor: Price, Availability, and More

Wonderful Pistachios is expanding its plant-based snack line-up, with the company introducing an all-new Jalapeño Lime flavor. Packing just the right amounts of heat, the pistachio nut snack offers a perfect fusion between the flavors of sea salt, jalapeño pepper, and a hint of tanginess from lime. Aiming to offer a guilt-free snacking experience, the new offeri can be a perfect choice for fans looking for healthy alternatives.

Joining the brand's no-shell pistachio nut snack line-up as a permanent offering, the Jalapeño Lime flavor is available across the United States starting February 12. Packed in bags of 2.25 oz, 5.5 oz, and 11 oz, the new flavor can be availed at the starting price of $4 from major retailers like - Costco, Walmart, Walgreens, and Target, among others. Orders for the snack flavor can also be made online at Amazon.com or Instacart.com.

The new Pistachio Jalapeño Lime flavor snack hits stores nationwide on February 12 (Image via Wonderful Pistachios)

The plant-based snack brand announced the launch of the Jalapeño Lime flavor through a press release on February 12, with Diana Salsa, Vice President of Marketing, quoting,

“This new Jalapeño Lime flavor will spice up your shopping journey with the heat you can eat. In consumer taste tests, Jalapeño Lime had strong flavor appeal and purchase intent on par with our highest performing flavors, and we can’t wait to serve brand loyalists and attract new buyers with these bold pistachios.”

The new Jalapeño Lime flavor from Wonderful Pistachios starts at $4

Wonderful Pistachios is spicing up the snacking experience this month by introducing an all-new Jalapeño Lime flavor. Featuring non-GMO pistachios, the new flavor offers a nutrition-rich snack that is a perfect alternative for fans trying to switch from potato crisps or crackers. Each serving of pistachio nut snack packs over 3 grams of fiber and 6 grams of proteins.

Loaded with spicy flavors of Jalapeño pepper and the tanginess of lime, the Jalapeño Lime flavor can be availed in bags of 2.25 oz ($4), 5.5 oz ($5.49), and 11 oz ($9.88). The crunchy snack can be purchased from all major retailers, including - Walgreens, Target, Walmart, Costco, Duane Reade, Dollar General, Sam's Club, Whole Foods Market, CVS Pharmacy, 7-Eleven, and Gourmet Garage, among others.

While the Jalapeño Lime flavor is limited to the United States, it will also be hitting stores across Mexico and Canada in the coming months. However, the new flavor is not confirmed to be planned for any other markets like the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, where other flavors of Wonderful Pistachios are widely sold.

The new Pistachio Jalapeño Lime flavor snack starts at over $4 (Image via Wonderful Pistachios)

Celebrating the launch of the new snack flavor, Wonderful Pistachios is also running a limited-time giveaway that will allow at least ten lucky participants to win bags of the Jalapeño Lime flavor for free.

To enter the giveaway, fans simply have to engage with the giveaway post on Instagram by liking it, following the company (@wonderfulpistachios), and tagging any one friend in the comments. The giveaway runs till February 26 and is open to all United States residents aged 18 years or more.