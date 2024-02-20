Bahama Breeze to launch Margarita-flavoured lip gloss: Variations, price, availability, and all you need to know

Bahama Breeze combines 'sips and lips' as the restaurant chain unveils a new range of Margarita-flavored lip gloss. Inspired by some of the most popular margarita drinks on the chain's menu, the new lip glosses were created in partnership with Mizzi Cosmetics and come in three exciting varieties: Classic Margarita Lip Gloss, Dragon Fruit Margarita Lip Gloss, and Hot Honey Mango Margarita Lip Gloss.

The new flavored lip glosses are right in time for National Margarita Day celebrations and will be available all across the United States starting February 22. Priced at over $10 each, the premium cosmetics will only be sold through the official Mizzi Cosmetics website. Margarita fans nationwide will be able to grab the limited-edition lip glosses for a limited time or till supplies last.

The premium Margarita-flavored lip glosses are inspired by classic margarita drinks from Bahama Breeze's menu (Image via Lubovlisitsa / Pixabay)

Adding a humane touch to the celebrations, Mizzi Cosmetics will be continuing its legacy of donating a share of the proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition margarita-flavored lip glosses to various non-profits like the Jordan Porco Foundation, the Brain Injury Association of America, and the American Heart Association.

Bahama Breeze's Margarita-flavored lip glosses are available starting February 22

Bahama Breeze is going all out for National Margarita Day as the chain unveils a new range of margarita-flavored lip glosses. Aimed at allowing fans to pay a special homage to their favorite cocktail, the new lip glosses are infused with the pleasing scent and delicious flavors of popular margaritas like Classic Marg, Dragon Fruit Margarita, and Hot Honey Mango Margarita.

Created in partnership with Mizzi Cosmetics, the margarita-flavored lip glosses are made with collagen-boosting plant ingredients and are free from harmful additives like sulfates, parabens, and petroleum. Exclusively sold through Mizzi's website, mizzicosmetics.com, the flavored lip glosses can be purchased nationwide starting February 22.

The margarita-flavored lip glosses are perfect for multiple occasions and can be a great fit for spring or summer outings. Although the flavored lip glosses are highly likely to leave you craving a sip of your favorite cocktail, they can also help keep the lips hydrated while continuously aiding your lip health, even in harsh weather.

The limited-edition Margarita-flavored lip glosses are priced at $10 each (Image via Bahama Breeze)

Priced at $10 each, the three margarita-flavored lip glosses by Bahama Breeze include:

Classic Marg Lip Gloss - It features the classic flavors of lemon juice, lime, and Jose Cuervo Tequila. Dragon Fruit Margarita Lip Gloss - It offers the delicious flavors of key lime, dragon fruit, lemon, juices, and Patrón Silver Tequila, with a mellow hint of sugary sweetness. Hot Honey Mango Margarita Lip Gloss - Just like the delicious margarita, it comes infused with the flavors of mangoes, hot honey, Casamigos Reposado Tequila, and quick hints of spicy heat.

Offering fans another reason to celebrate National Margarita Day, Bahama Breeze restaurants will also be serving delicious margaritas for as low as $2.22 on February 22. The deal is good for all classic margaritas and can be availed of throughout the opening and closing times this Thursday.

Margarita fans can avail of the deal at all participating restaurants across the United States by reserving their dine-in spots at bahamabreeze.com. A valid ID may be required to prove you are of legal drinking age.