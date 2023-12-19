Erewhon's Olivia Rodrigo-inspired smoothie: Ingredients, price, and more

The Grammy-winning artist, Olivia Rodrigo, is coming together with Health-Ade and Erewhon Market for a new 'good 4 ur Guts Smoothie.' The new drink, which takes inspiration from Olivia's sophomore album, GUTS, is aimed at delivering a gut-healthy drink that can help fans feel good both inside and outside.

Made with Health-Ade's Pomegranate Kombucha at the heart, the rich smoothie brings the best out of other healthy ingredients like Strawberries, Blueberries, Mangoes, Acai, and Oatmilk, among others.

Exclusively available at Erewhon Market's stores, the new smoothie can be enjoyed as early as December 15. Served in a 16-oz cup, it is priced at over $18.

The new 'good 4 ur Guts Smoothie' is inspired by Olivia Rodrigo's album, GUTS (Image via @oliviarodrigo on Instagram)

It is to be noted that a share of the proceeds from the sales of the new beverage will go to Olivia's non-profit - Fund 4 Good. As the Grammy Winning singer launched her NGO back in October this year, she told the press:

"The organization's initiative is to raise awareness for certain groups that are championing women's issues in America and all of the other territories I'm going to."

Speaking further about the plans for the non-profit, Olivia added:

"I'm very excited, and I think it's going to be a very fulfilling and hopefully productive experience. Lots of the money is going to abortion funds to help provide some resources to people who are in need of reproductive healthcare."

Olivia Rodrigo and Erewhon Market's 'good 4 ur Guts Smoothie' is available till January 14

The popular Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and actress, Olivia Rodrigo, seems to be taking up on the smoothie market as she introduced a new 'good 4 ur Guts Smoothie' last week.

The new beverage is made in collaboration with Erewhon Markets and Health-Ade. It takes Health-Ade's Pomegranate Kombucha and elevates it with the goodness of real fruits like Mangoes, Strawberries, Blueberries, and other ingredients like Acai, Oatmilk, Avocados, Coconut Whip, Dates, and Nature's Nate Pure Organic Honey.

While Health-Ade's Pomegranate Kombucha is loaded with organic acids and living probiotics, the fresh fruits and other creamy ingredients in the drink add extra fibers and nutrients to it, thus making it a perfect drink to keep you feeling full for longer.

Although the smoothie is perfect on its own, fans can always customize it for their dietary needs with additional ingredients like 'SIBU Sea Buckthorn Puree, ION Gut Support, and Sprout Living Epic Protein Chocolate Maca Cacao Powder.'

Olivia Rodrigo's new good 4 ur Guts Smoothie is available in stores starting December 15 (Image via Erewhon Markets)

Priced at over $18 for a 16-oz cup, the new 'good 4 ur Guts Smoothie' can be enjoyed at the nearest participating Erewhon Market locations for a limited time until January 14.

Olivia Rodrigo's fans or other smoothie enthusiasts who don't want to miss out on the new drink may have to be quick on their feet if they don't want to miss out on the gut-friendly smoothie.