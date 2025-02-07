Top 5 Grammys 2025 performances

The Grammys 2025 took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025, honoring the best artists in the music industry. The event opened with a tribute to those affected by the LA fires, featuring performances by Dawes, Brad Paisley, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard, and St. Vincent, who collectively sang Randy Newman's "I Love L.A."

This year's Grammys stage featured performances from artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Doechii. While each performance was unique, some moments stood out above the rest, making the night unforgettable. Here are the five performances that best defined the Grammys 2025.

Grammys 2025 scene-stealer performances

1) Doechii

Doechii at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards (Image via Getty)

After winning Best Rap Album at the Grammys 2025, Doechii took the stage with dancing clones, energetic choreography, and special effects that had the audience in awe. The performance smoothly moved between Catfish and Denial is a River, combining striking images with constant action.

Moreover, the crowd, which included Jay-Z, SZA, and Billie Eilish, watched as the stage changed around her, making the moment even more intense. From torn clothes to slippery floors, every detail was created to have a memorable effect.

2) Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards (Image via Getty)

Sabrina Carpenter's performance at the Grammys 2025 mixed old-fashioned entertainment style with current pop elements. Wearing a shiny tuxedo dress, she started Espresso with a tap-dance routine like something from an old Hollywood movie. But when she playfully stumbled with her cane, the show became a little wicked. The atmosphere changed when she started singing Please Please Please.

Then, she brought back Espresso with a loud and energetic ending. Every moment looked meticulously planned, from her spins with the dancers to a surprise outfit change that was a bit like Cinderella. As she walked up the big stairs, fireworks went off above her, ending the show with a proud pose—her hands on her hips and a bright look in her eyes. This was her first appearance at the Grammys (and her first Grammy win right after).

3) Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards (Image via Getty)

Following a video montage tracing her journey from small-town hopeful to breakout star, Chappell Roan stormed the stage with Pink Pony Club. However, she didn't come alone. A towering pink pony was positioned at the center, while the Best New Artist awardee and a group of rodeo clowns delivered a performance featuring choreographed movements.

Dressed in a rhinestone-studded black leather set, Roan headbanged through screaming guitar solos and twirled across the stage. She sealed the moment with a kiss to the crowd, who erupted into a standing ovation.

4) Quincy Jones Tribute

Herbie Hancock and Cynthia Erivo at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards (Image via Getty)

The Grammys 2025 honored the late Quincy Jones with a tribute that combined memories with exciting acts. Herbie Hancock played gentle piano tunes while Stevie Wonder raised his harmonica to his lips. Cynthia Erivo sang a moving version of Fly Me to the Moon, and Hancock played music for her. Jacob Collier and Lainey Wilson added a country touch to Let the Good Times Roll.

Furthermore, the mood changed for a moment when Wonder sang We Are the World and Will Smith talked about how Jones guided him in his career. The tribute came alive again with Janelle Monáe's exciting performance of Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough. Wearing an I <3 QJ shirt, she danced like Michael Jackson and moved through the crowd.

5) Shakira

Shakira at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards (Image via Getty)

Shakira, in her much-awaited appearance on the Grammys 2025 stage, started her performance in the center of Crypto.com Arena's floor with a video showing her life and career. Then, she sang Ojos Así, combining Middle Eastern and Latin styles. Her belly-dancing and strong stage personality quickly grabbed the audience's attention, creating an exciting atmosphere for the performance.

As the show moved into Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53, Shakira moved through the crowd with great energy, mixing careful movements with spontaneous moments, before moving to the stage.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar was honored with five trophies, including Song of the Year for Not Like Us at the Grammys 2025. Beyonce won three Grammy Awards, including the Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter. Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso earned her the award for Best Solo Pop Performance.

