5 best moments from Grammys 2025

The Grammys 2025 was a night of amazing moments that made ripples in the music business. It honored musical greatness and the potential of musicians to effect change through their platforms. Major victories, impassioned speeches, and unexpected appearances made the event one of the most talked-about in recent years.

Moreover, music enthusiasts saw an evening of striking performances, thought-provoking conversations, and shocking wins. Here are the top five memorable moments from the ceremony.

Best Grammys 2025 moments

1) Beyonce wins first album of the year

Beyonce at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

After multiple nominations over the years, Beyoncé clinched her first Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter at the Grammys 2025. This achievement makes her only the fourth Black woman to receive the award, following Natalie Cole, Whitney Houston, and Lauryn Hill.

"I really was not expecting this," Beyoncé said in her speech.

She also took home Best Country Album, presented by Taylor Swift, who won the same award fifteen years ago, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II MOST WANTED with Miley Cyrus. Overwhelmed with emotion, Beyoncé expressed gratitude to the Grammys, her collaborators, and everyone who contributed to the album's success.

2) Artists speak up about social issues

Chappell Roan at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

The Grammys 2025 proved that music remains a powerful platform for artists to spotlight critical social issues. Shakira, Chappell Roan, and Lady Gaga used their wins to speak for their advocacy.

Shakira, accepting Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, delivered a heartfelt message to immigrants, affirming their worth and vowing to stand by them. Gaga, alongside Mars, kept it simple yet powerful:

"Trans people are not invisible."

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan, crowned Best New Artist, delivered a show-stopping performance of Pink Pony Club. The stage was a colorful, unapologetic tribute to queer joy, complete with rodeo clowns and a giant pink pony.

3) Sabrina Carpenter's first Grammy performance

Sabrina Carpenter at the 67th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

In her Short n' Sweet phase, Sabrina Carpenter mixed the classic style of old pinup fashion with the fun spirit of modern pop music. Her Grammys 2025 stage, however, was the crowning example of her bold style and ability to fuse the past with the present.

Carpenter turned her popular songs Espresso and Please, Please, Please into a lively show inspired by Ginger Rogers, showcasing the sparkle and glamour of old Hollywood. Wearing a sparkly tuxedo dress, she wowed the crowd with her tap dance and a surprise costume change, much like a Cinderella-Marilyn Monroe-like hairdo.

When a backup dancer twirled Carpenter, she couldn't help but cheer with joy. Her happiness was contagious to the audience and showcased her excellent comedic timing.

4) Kendrick Lamar takes home five Grammy wins

Kendrick Lamar at the 67th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

Kendrick Lamar emerged as a dominant force at the Grammys 2025, securing five awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Not Like Us. This accomplishment made the track the most-decorated rap song in Grammy history. The track, which lies at the heart of his public dispute with Drake, won over heavyweights like Taylor Swift, The Beatles, and Beyoncé.

While the Grammys 2025 briefly highlighted the song's sharp lyrics, Lamar kept his acceptance speech focused on gratitude, saying:

"First and foremost, praise to the most high we woke up this morning."

5) Lady Gaga's music video surprise

Lady Gaga at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

Attendees and viewers were stunned when Lady Gaga premiered her latest music video at the Grammys 2025. Rather than taking the stage for a live performance, she unveiled a sneak peek of Abracadabra, another track from her highly anticipated album, Mayhem, set for release on March 7, 2025.

True to her artistic roots, Gaga delivered a preview highlighting her signature blend of bold, architectural-inspired costumes and quirky choreography. The video exuded the same polished, theatrical flair that has come to define her identity as an artist. With her trademark dance moves and eye-catching outfits, Gaga demonstrated that her creative vision is as powerful as ever.

Meanwhile, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards took place on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The awards show was hosted by South African comedian and political commentator Trevor Noah.

