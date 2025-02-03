"ABRACADABRA IS COMING TONIGHT" — Fans react to Lady Gaga's all-black outfit for Grammys 2025

Lady Gaga's appearance at the 2025 Grammys garnered a lot of attention owing to her all-black ensemble dubbed "gothic glam" by fans of the singer. Gaga sported a Vivienne Westwood gown paired with a vintage Tiffany necklace opting for a bangs-on-long tresses hairstyle.

Completing the look with a subtle glam featuring statement eye makeup and a bold red lip, the singer attended the awards with her fiance, Michael Polansky. Lady Gaga, who has two nominations to her name at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, was appreciated for her style at the event by netizens.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On January 28, 2025, Gaga announced that her seventh album Mayhem was set to be released on March 7, 2025. Commenting on the singer dropping premiering her single and music video of Abracadabra during a commercial break at the award ceremony, an X user tweeted:

"ABRACADABRA IS COMING TONIGHT"

Expand Tweet

"ABRACADABRA IS COMING GET READY TO DANCE," an X user stated.

"MAYHEM IS COMING. ABRACADABRA IS COMING," a netizen said.

Additionally, internet users complimented the singer's look for the event:

"This is one of her best looks, though," an X user commented.

"We love the jelly fish hair cut. Shes wearing Vivian Westwood, couture. Jewelry is from Tiffany’s archive from 1930s and she is the first to wear it on a red carpet legendary! We love Gaga 💖💖💖💖 "another X user mentioned.

"Serving looks, queen 🖤🖤" a netizen remarked.

Moreover, some netizens alleged that the singer's styling was similar to that of Madonna:

"I feel like madonna has already done this look back in the 2000's," an X user tweeted.

"OMG. She’s really copied Madonna’s Frozen look," an internet user said referring to Madonna's look in her 1998 song

Everything to know about Lady Gaga's upcoming album Mayhem

According to a report by Variety dated January 27, 2025, Lady Gaga announced the release date of her album Mayhem via billboards in New York and Las Vegas. Talking about the album set to release on March 7, 2025, Gaga said:

“The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.”

The singer mentioned in her album announcement that the creative process of Mayhem resembles a "shattered mirror" adding that even if one can't put the pieces back together perfectly, they can "create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

Mayhem is a 14-track project featuring pre-released tracks like Die With a Smile and Disease. The album features Gaga, Andrew Watt, and Michael Polansky as executive producers while Watt, Gaga, Cirkut, and Gessaffelstein are its producers.

In her January 2025 interview with ELLE, Lady Gaga described her perspective of the upcoming album's genre and said that it is "utter chaos". The Poker Face singer mentioned that it felt good to her and that "It sounds good. It breaks a lot of rules and has a lot of fun.”

Lady Gaga was nominated in Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance categories at the 2025 Grammy Awards for her collaborative track with Bruno Mars Die With a Smile.

The Bloody Mary singer performed a tribute to Los Angeles with Bruno Mars at the event and also gave a sneak peek of the music video of Abracadabra from her upcoming album Mayhem.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback