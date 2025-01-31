“FINALLY LADY GAGA WILL BE ABLE TO CHART AGAIN” — Internet reacts to Wednesday Season 2 teaser

The teaser for Wednesday season 2, based on Charles Addams' The Addams Family, was released on Netflix's X account on January 30, 2025. The popular comedy horror show's first season, directed by Tim Burton, premiered in November 2022.

In the five-second teaser, Wednesday's nemesis, Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), is seen tied up in chains. As she approaches, Tyler slowly raises his head.

Expand Tweet

The teaser seemingly excited the show's fans. One netizen (@obvioyuhs) mentioned Lady Gaga, whose song Bloody Mary went viral in 2022 on TikTok after fans made edits pairing the song with the show's clips.

"FINALLY LADY GAGA WILL BE ABLE TO CHART AGAIN," the netizen stated.

Expand Tweet

Some fans speculated that season 2 would not be able to live up to the hype of the first season. One user commented how the characters might not be treated like high-schoolers anymore. Another shared their frustration with the long wait between seasons.

"Yea, they're gunna make it overly dramatic and corny. I'm just gunna skip this and stick to the good memories of season 1," an X user wrote.

"Oh they’re heatin up Sabrina’s nachos. Not to be too “woke” but I feel like Wednesday had characters that actually seemed like high schoolers so I dunno how I feel about, s*xualising them in a second season," another user wrote.

"I'm sorry to see that nowadays for absolutely all series you have to wait years to see a new season. Instead full of little teasers that actually show nothing. We'll end up seeing a series with 5 seasons in a lifetime," another netizen wrote.

Some fans were excited about season 2 and praised the cinematography of the teaser. One netizen (@burner26608) suggested the comedy horror show should have been released around Halloween.

"THE CINEMATOGRAPHY HELLO?! THIS LOOKS LIKE ITS GONNA BE DARK AND ALSO TYLER IS BACK (How dare you fumbled with Wednesday though)," a netizen wrote.

"Kinda upset this isn't being released around Halloween. Same with Stranger Things. Shows need to match the season," another netizen wrote.

"Guys this show was so good idk why people are hating. I watched it, then immediately started over because I loved it so much like I’m not even trying to be funny rn I love this show. I’m so so so excited for season 2," one user wrote.

Wednesday season 2: Details explored

Wednesday Addams. (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday season 2 will be released in 2025. Netflix has yet to disclose other details. The cast members of season 1, Joy Sunday, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Moosa Mostafa, Luis Guzmán, Georgie Farmer, and Isaac Ordonez will return for this season.

On January 15, 2024, actress Jenna Ortega told E! News that season 2 of the show will delve deeper into the horror genre as her character needs that arc.

"We're definitely leaning into more horror. It's really, really exciting because all throughout the show, Wednesday does need a bit of an arc. She never really changes, and that's the wonderful thing about her," she said.

According to Variety, Lady Gaga will appear in the show's second season. Although the singer did not address the rumors, Jenna Ortega told Variety she would love to see her on the show.

"If Lady Gaga were to be a part, [she and Wednesday] would have to be two monsters that understand each other," she said.

While season 2's release date on Netflix is unknown, season 1 of Wednesday is available on the streaming app.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback