Who are the 12 new cast members in Wednesday season 2? Explored 

Wednesday became one of the most popular Netflix series when it was released back in 2022. A second season of the fan-favorite series was announced back in January 2023 but the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes delayed production.

Netflix had good news for the fans of the show as it announced that the production of season 2 is finally underway. The announcement was made through a short teaser where "Thing" (Victor Dorobantu) from the series went around with a trolley handing out the script for the new season to some of the prominent cast members.

The teaser revealed the addition of some new cast members for season 2. The most exciting addition is veteran actor Steve Buscemi in the role of Barry Dort, the new principal of Nevermore Academy.

Other cast members include Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor, along with guest stars Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

Which cast members from Wednesday Season 1 will return along with the new cast members?

The upcoming season boasts an expansive cast list along with the addition of 12 new characters. Jenna Ortega will resume her role as the titular character, Wednesday Addams. She also plays the role of Goody Addams, her deceased ancestor from the 1600s.

The upcoming season will also see the return of Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, and Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who portrays Wednesday's mother Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzmán, who plays Wednesday's father, Gomez Addams, will have more regular roles in the upcoming season. Fred Armisen as Wednesday's paternal Uncle Fester was a favorite character from last season; he will also return to the second season.

However, the latest season will not feature Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, who was killed last season. The characters Donovan Galpin (Jamie McShane) and Yoko Tanaka (Naomi J. Ogawa) will not be featured in the upcoming season. Xavier Thorpe (played by Percy Hynes White) has also been removed from the series. Netflix removed the character after the actor was accused of s*xual harassment.

Wednesday season 2 premiere details explored

Season 2 of the popular series has commenced filming in Ireland as per the latest teaser released by Netflix. The series saw a considerable delay in production due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which shook the industry last year.

Netflix has not announced an official date of release for the upcoming season of the series. However, it will be early to mid-2025 before season 2 premieres on Netflix.

Based on the famous character from the Addams Family cartoons, Wednesday became one of the most successful Netflix shows upon its premiere. It became the second-most watched English-language series on the streaming service within the first three weeks of its release. The series went on to win four Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes. The show's success prompted the return for the second season, which is still eagerly awaited by fans.

As per the latest teaser, the first episode of season 2 is titled Here We Woe Again. It is written by Miles Miller and Alfred Gough and directed by Tim Burton, who is also the executive producer of the series.

Season 2 has commenced production in full swing and fans should expect more news about the series in the coming months. Season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

