After the gigantic success of the first season, Wednesday has already been renewed for a second season on Netflix. As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes plagued the majority of the year, there was little to no excitement about the pending seasons of the popular shows.

However, now that both strikes have been resolved, fans can look forward to the new era of Hollywood, which also means the return of many popular shows.

Wednesday, based on the infamous character from The Addams Family, became one of the most successful Netflix shows of all time, bagging 12 Emmy nominations, which puts it in line with some of the biggest Netflix shows of all time like Dahmer and BEEF. Moreover, the first season also received immense critical acclaim and viewership.

Wednesday season 2 was confirmed in January 2023, but work was stopped in Hollywood soon after. So, things are expected to get back on track very soon.

When will details about Wednesday season 2 be available?

Wednesday season 2 was announced long ago, and there should have been some information available about the plot and cast by now, but with the disruptions caused by the strikes, the show had no new updates. Sources do suggest that the second season will introduce another major character from the familiar universe, though the casting is still unknown.

The second season will also reportedly explore more about the titular character after she manages to bond for the first time with a friend.

The majority of the original cast from season 1 is expected to remain the same, with Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday all set to return, possibly with the other major characters as well.

With the show delayed because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, it could now set a premiere date of late 2024. In that case, fans can expect more details about the casting and new additions by early 2024. As for the release date, it will be longer before Netflix announces about Wednesday season 2.

As disheartening as it sounds, multiple sources have suggested that the second season may even be pushed back to the summer of 2025, which will leave fans waiting for much longer than they were expecting.

Despite this, the second season is expected to be just as popular, with the Jenna Ortega-starrer shattering many records on its first outing. As per data, Wednesday ranked 20 weeks in the global Netflix top 10s, clocking in 1.806 billion hours of watch time, which is an immense achievement.

Netflix further commented on this, adding:

"The series broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix – not once, but twice – when it debuted in the #1 spot with a record breaking 341.23M hours viewed, and again in its second week with a staggering 411.29M hours viewed. To date, the show has had six consecutive weeks with over 100+M hours viewed on the English TV List — another record!"

The show also managed to shatter records on other mediums like TikTok and iTunes, which is a more unusual feat for any TV show.

The first season of Wednesday is available for streaming on Netflix.