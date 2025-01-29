Lady Gaga says she will "not go down without a fight" in her support for the LGBTQ community in the coming years

Lady Gaga, who endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidency, doubled down on her support towards the LGBTQ community following Trump's win and his inauguration. In a snippet of her February issue for Elle UK, published on Tuesday, January 28, the singer-actress spoke candidly about her feelings and plans during Trump's second time in the Oval Office.

She said that her support for the LGBTQ people and the marginalized will continue,

"I am one of many people who support the [LGBTQ and other marginalized] communities. And we're not going down without a fight. We will stick together."

Lady Gaga acknowledged that the fight will be a "hard" one. So far, around a week after taking office, US President Trump has signed an executive order that poses a major concern for trans and nonbinary people. He established the policy that the US would only recognize two s*xes, male and female, ending in passport applications with people selecting "X" as their gender being frozen.

The singer noted that she was "up" for the fight, as well as everyone else, further saying,

"I just want everyone to know how deeply they're loved and not invisible."

She also shared her "compassion and love" for people who are "afraid" of the current political climate in the US.

Gaga has been a vocal and active supporter of the LGBTQ community. She once dedicated her 2011 smash hit Born This Way to trans rights during her Las Vegas residency opening night in 2023, per Billboard. She partnered with Virgin Mobile USA's Re*Generation Campaign to help combat LGBTQ youth homelessness. She was also known for her political advocacy and activism to support equal rights for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Lady Gaga thinks the parallel between her new album Mayhem and the current political reality in the US is "bizarre"

While discussing her perspective on Donald Trump winning the election, Lady Gaga also opened up about her upcoming album Mayhem. She pointed out the "bizarre" parallels between her latest album and the current political climate in the US and said,

"What's bizarre is I did not write this album thinking that this would happen. I prayed it would not. But here we are."

In October 2018, the musician candidly called out Trump's administration on social media for considering a proposal that would narrowly define someone's gender based on what was listed on their birth certification. Gaga said at the time that Trump's leadership was "driven by ignorance" and "living in an alternate universe."

As for her Mayhem album, Lady Gaga described it as "utter chaos" during her feature with Elle, published on January 28. She added, further explaining the album:

"Mayhem is about following your own chaos into whatever cranny of your life that it takes you to. And in that way, it was about following the songs."

The Die With a Smile musician said that writing the songs for the album was a "labor of total love," but it was "cutthroat by the end." She further teased that the album "breaks a lot of rules" and brings plenty of fun.

Lady Gaga's Mayhem album comes out on March 7, 2025.

