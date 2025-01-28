"ALBUM OF THE YEAR" — Internet reacts to New York and Las Vegas billboards announcing Lady Gaga’s new album "Mayhem" releasing on March 7

On January 27, @PopBase shared a picture of a Billboard revealing that Lady Gaga's next album, Mayhem, will be released on March 7.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 629K views, 12K likes, and 2K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them writing:

"ALBUM OF THE YEAR"

Some netizens expressed their excitement about the upcoming album.

"Haven’t seen her smile in a while. Even on the cover to 'die with a smile'" - commented an X user.

"The song 'Disease' rfrom the album underperformed, peaking at #27 on the Billboard Hot 100. Gaga alienated a lot of people after she celebrated a MAN on International Women's Day." - added another.

"If it would have released before March, we would have had to wait" - wrote another user.

Meanwhile, others speculated if Taylor Swift had hinted at the album's title in an older song.

"Why does Lady Gaga keep releasing albums when we're all just trying to survive this dumpster fire of a decade?" - replied a netizen.

"And the announcement is hours before the countdown time? So what was the countdown for? The team doesn't even make it right. I'm really tired of endless messes for the recent album cycles. God damn it" - posted someone else.

"Wait, Taylor Swift hinted about this album three years ago with 'Midnights mayhem with me'." - commented a user.

Mayhem comes five years after Lady Gaga dropped her fifth studio album, Chromatica, which debuted on the Billboard 200 album chart at no. 1. Between this period, Gaga has also worked in a collaborative studio album with Tony Bennett, titled Love for Sale (2021).

Lady Gaga shared an album art on Instagram on Monday, January 27

Following the billboard reveal, Lady Gaga also shared an Instagram announcement about her upcoming project, with a video clip which has a sequence of spooky photographs and typed-out messages flashing in and out in a dark soundscape.

In another press release, the Perfect Illusion singer mentioned:

"The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved... Even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way."

The announcement comes days after Lady Gaga had started building an anticipation about it with a cryptic countdown on her official website over seven days ago. The Gypsy singer's announcement also confirms that the upcoming project will feature 14 tracks, two of which have already been released.

Die with a Smile is the first track to be dropped from the album, and features Bruno Mars. The track, released on August 16, 2024, has bagged two nominations in the upcoming Grammy, also peaking on the US Billboard Hot 100.

A second track, titled Disease, came two months later, on October 25, 2024, and peaked on no. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Per the 38-year-old, a third single from the album, alongside its music video is scheduled to drop on February 2, appearing during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammys broadcast.

Here's the tracklist of the upcoming album:

Disease

Abracadabra

Perfect Celebrity

Vanish into You

Zombieboy

Killah

Lovedrug

How Bad Do U Want Me

Don't Call Tonight

Shadow of a Man

The Beast

Blade of Grass

Die with a Smile

Per Billbaord, Lady Gaga talked about Mayhem's sound in an interview with The Los Angeles Times back in December 2024, claiming that the project "leaps around genfre in a way that's almost corrupt," adding:

"And it ends with love. That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love. Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past — almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life.”

Lady Gaga's fans eagerly await the next single dropping from her upcoming album.

